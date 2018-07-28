2 shot in Portland neighborhood

The scene on N. 22nd Street. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting in the Portland neighborhood, Metrosafe confirms.

A call came in of a possible shooting at 9:09 p.m., Metrosafe said.

Two people were shot, Metrosafe said. One of the victims walked towards 22nd and Bank Street.

At least one person has been transported.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Police and EMS were both on scene.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.