2 shot in Portland neighborhood

The virus that made 350 people sick at the Fayette Mall food court has been identified as norovirus.More >>
The virus that made 350 people sick at the Fayette Mall food court has been identified as norovirus.More >>
Andrew is being held in the Carroll County Detention Center.More >>
Andrew is being held in the Carroll County Detention Center.More >>
No word on how long the area will be shut down.More >>
No word on how long the area will be shut down.More >>
The body was found in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The body was found in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>