Lou City dominates Ottawa

(Louisville City FC Release )

Louisville City FC commanded a 3-0 win on the road against eighth-ranked Ottawa Fury FC in it’s first shutout since June 9. City’s three-goal run saw player-coach Paolo DelPiccolo, Paco Craig and Devon “Speedy” Williams on the scoring sheet.

What Happened?

A mid-day kickoff saw the Boys in Purple take on Eastern Conference playoff contender Ottawa Fury FC in it’s fourth road game in the month of July. Though Louisville City’s 32 points entering the day were good for fourth in the conference, though just five points separated City and eighth-ranked Ottawa.

Louisville City started the game testing the Fury FC backline but the hosts would refuse to concede. After five minutes of play, Ottawa had the first scoring opportunity but came up empty after the hosts’ free kick was halted by goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh. Just eight minutes later, Louisville City’s first set piece proved useful when Oscar Jimenez’s corner found captain Paolo DelPiccolo in the box to open the match’s scoring.

With the one-nil lead heading into the break, City continued its pressure on the Ottawa defense and found themselves with another chance just two minutes into the half. Again, it was Oscar Jimenez’s set piece in the 47th minute that found defender Paco Craig after a series of deflections, doubling City’s lead.

More efforts from the Ottawa attack came up short-handed with City’s stingy backline unwilling to concede. Just ten minutes following the strike from Craig, it was Devon “Speedy” Williams who closed the scoring sheet for the Boys in Purple after an Ottawa defender’s attempt at a clearance fell at Williams’s feet and eventually found the back of the net.

Louisville City FC will head into August at second in the Eastern Conference standings. The club returns to action on Sunday, August 5 for a 5:00 p.m. ET kickoff at Slugger Field as they host Indy Eleven.