Justify paraded at Del Mar

(Del Mar, CA (WAVE)

Triple Crown winner, Justify, was paraded in front of the fans during Saturday's race card at Del Mar Race Track. The appearance marked the final time the colt will step foot on a race track. On August 1st, , Justify is slated to fly to Kentucky to his new home at Winstar Farm.

Comments from Justify's camp on Saturday's final public appearance:

JOCKEY MIKE SMITH – “You know, it’s just a little bit sad. Now it’s real. He’s really going. Understand, I’m happy for him. He’s going to be happy where he’s going. I’m just glad I was part of all this. Special horse; special time. We’ll miss him.

TRAINER BOB BAFFERT -- “I’m sort of sad right now. It’s like when American Pharoah won the Breeders’ Cup (in his last race). The next day I was so sad … There was a lot of pressure, but the rewards are special. He came around so quickly and it was a fun ride. Somebody up there likes me; I feel really good about it. But it is emotional. I could cry right now.”

WINSTAR FARM OWNER KENNY TROUT -- “We’ve been so blessed with this horse. We’ve had some good horses and great horses but he is a special one. And it has been so much fun. My family loves it.”

PRESIDENT/CEO WINSTAR ELLIOTT WALDEN -- “He’s flying back to Kentucky on Tuesday or Wednesday and we’ll be glad to have him back. Bob did a great job.