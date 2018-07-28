Justify paraded at Del Mar

JOCKEY MIKE SMITH – “You know, it’s just a little bit sad. Now it’s real. He’s really going. Understand, I’m happy for him. He’s going to be happy where he’s going. I’m just glad I was part of all this. Special horse; special time. We’ll miss him.
TRAINER BOB BAFFERT -- “I’m sort of sad right now. It’s like when American Pharoah won the Breeders’ Cup (in his last race). The next day I was so sad … There was a lot of pressure, but the rewards are special. He came around so quickly and it was a fun ride. Somebody up there likes me; I feel really good about it. But it is emotional. I could cry right now.”
WINSTAR FARM OWNER KENNY TROUT -- “We’ve been so blessed with this horse. We’ve had some good horses and great horses but he is a special one. And it has been so much fun. My family loves it.”
PRESIDENT/CEO WINSTAR ELLIOTT WALDEN -- “He’s flying back to Kentucky on Tuesday or Wednesday and we’ll be glad to have him back. Bob did a great job.
