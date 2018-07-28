Police arrest boyfriend of woman found dead in dumpster - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police arrest boyfriend of woman found dead in dumpster

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
George Edward Stokes. (Source: LMDC) George Edward Stokes. (Source: LMDC)
The body was found in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The body was found in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue around 12:25 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit has arrested the boyfriend of the woman found dead inside a dumpster on Friday afternoon.

Police arrested 59-year-old Georges Edward Stokes on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. and charged him with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Stokes told police he found the victim unresponsive when he got back to his apartment. He then admitted to putting her in the garbage bin and take it to the curb for pick up. 

Police don't yet know how she died.

The discovery was made around noon yesterday on Phyllis Avenue, at 7th Street in the Tyler Berry Neighborhood. 

Sanitation workers found the victim as they dumped the trash can into the garbage truck. She did not have any clothes on and her body was badly decomposed.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

