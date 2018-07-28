Police arrest boyfriend of woman found dead in dumpster

A West Louisville park that has seen some violent days was the focus of a clean up effort Saturday morning.More >>
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting in the Portland neighborhood, Metrosafe confirms. A call came in of a possible shooting at 9:09 p.m., Metrosafe said. At least one person has been transported. Police and EMS were both on scene. This story will be updated.
The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit has arrested the boyfriend of the woman found dead inside a dumpster. Police arrested 59-year-old Georges Edward Stokes on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. and charged him with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.More >>
A boat in Kentucky Kingdom's Mile High Falls, a shoot-the-chute water ride, became lodged in a trough wall with 13 passengers on board on Saturday night, the park said in a release.More >>
The virus that made 350 people sick at the Fayette Mall food court has been identified as norovirus.More >>
