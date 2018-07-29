Louisville Public Media names new president

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Public Media named a new president and general manager this week.

The board of trustees selected Stephen George to take the reigns for the parent company of Louisville's NPR news station, 89.3 WFPL, 90.5 WUOL, 91.9 WFPK, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and Do502.

George became executive director of LPM in 2015, and has since led a restructuring of its news operations, and the acquiring of Do502.

"After an extensive search involving multiple nationally-known candidates and days of in-person interviews, Stephen emerged as the clear leader to take LPM to further heights,” said LPM Board President Todd Lowe. “We believe his vision and leadership will carry LPM to significant success in our mission to serve our community.”

George fills the role of Michael Skioler, who resigned January 2018.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.