After 2 years, Kentucky International Convention Center set to reopen

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you haven't noticed, The Kentucky International Convention Center is going through a major facelift in downtown Louisville and will reveal the new look in just days.

The convention center is located off of 4th and Jefferson Streets. It's been undergoing a major renovation project for the past two years, expanding the exhibit space by more than one-third — from 146,000 to over 200,000 square feet — within the existing footprint. There is also a 40,000 square-foot ballroom, 175 seat, state of the art conference center, 52 meeting rooms and advanced wifi.

The new design is a big change from the old 70's look, now modern filled with glass and light, creating an inviting open-air environment inside and outside the facility. The sustainable design will also promote energy and water efficiency.

"Open space, opportunity for huge trade shows and convention, and then we have another section that with 40,000 square feet without any columns which is big priority now in the convention business," David Beck president and CEO of Kentucky Venues said. "We'll be able to produce and serve over 15,000 meals in one day."

Beck is the new President and CEO of Kentucky Venues, which operates the Kentucky International Convention Center, Kentucky Exposition Center and produces the Kentucky State Fair, National Farm Machinery Show and North American International Livestock Exposition.

The convention center has been closed for 24 months to allow $207 million worth of building renovations.

"If you travel around the country you see the modifications of convention centers," Beck said. "We'll be able to compete with 95% of the conventions in this country."

Louisville isn't the same city that it was just a few years ago. A new convention center, new hotels and new people coming to check it all out.

"It's been kind of dark for a while with all the new growth and enthusiasm, demand for jobs, improving the economy it's really exciting to see what can happen here locally," Beck said.

The grand re-opening of the Convention center will be August 6th.

