1 person stabbed in Beechmont neighborhood

Emergency crews responded after one person was stabbed in the Beechmont neighborhood Sunday afternoon.More >>
Emergency crews responded after one person was stabbed in the Beechmont neighborhood Sunday afternoon.More >>
If you haven't noticed, The Kentucky International Convention Center is going through a major facelift in downtown Louisville and will reveal the new look in just days.More >>
If you haven't noticed, The Kentucky International Convention Center is going through a major facelift in downtown Louisville and will reveal the new look in just days.More >>
Louisville Public Media named a new president and general manager this week.More >>
Louisville Public Media named a new president and general manager this week.More >>
A West Louisville park that has seen some violent days was the focus of a clean up effort Saturday morning.More >>
A West Louisville park that has seen some violent days was the focus of a clean up effort Saturday morning.More >>
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting in the Portland neighborhood, Metrosafe confirms. A call came in of a possible shooting at 9:09 p.m., Metrosafe said. At least one person has been transported. DOWNLOAD OUR APPS + News app: Apple | Android + Weather app: Apple | Android Police and EMS were both on scene. This story will be updated. Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.More >>
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting in the Portland neighborhood, Metrosafe confirms. A call came in of a possible shooting at 9:09 p.m., Metrosafe said. At least one person has been transported. DOWNLOAD OUR APPS + News app: Apple | Android + Weather app: Apple | Android Police and EMS were both on scene. This story will be updated. Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.More >>