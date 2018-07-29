1 person stabbed in Beechmont neighborhood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

1 person stabbed in Beechmont neighborhood

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews responded after one person was stabbed in the Beechmont neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 12:41 p.m. of a stabbing in the 4500 block of south Sixth Street.

Once on scene, crews found one person with stab wounds, not believed to be life threatening.

LMPD and EMS responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

