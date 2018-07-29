1 person stabbed in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews responded after one person was stabbed in the Beechmont neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 12:41 p.m. of a stabbing in the 4500 block of south Sixth Street.

Once on scene, crews found one person with stab wounds, not believed to be life threatening.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

LMPD and EMS responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.