Going batty: Phillips borrows lumber for Royals debut

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - Brett Phillips could be excused for going batty. While he quickly made his way from Colorado to New York to join the Kansas City Royals after he was traded from Milwaukee, his bats were not so fast.
The 24-year-old outfielder's own lumber remained lost, so he planned to use a Hunter Dozier model on Sunday for his Royals' debut against the New York Yankees.
"They told me they were on the plane," Phillips said. "They got checked on the plane, but they weren't checked off the plane, so I don't know if were stuck in the back or they just didn't see it. I'm hoping that they get shipped to Chicago."
Phillips was at Triple-A Colorado Springs and took a United flight from Denver, with a connection to Newark, New Jersey. After Sunday's game, the Royals travel to a series at the White Sox that starts Monday night.
Phillips uses Axe bats, which don't have the usual knob handle. Dozier is the only member of the Royals with one of the Axe models, and he has exactly one.
"It's a lot of pressure on me today," Phillips said. "So this is all I've got, and if this doesn't work out, I'll just grab something from the bat rack and go out there and compete."
Phillips prefers 32½-inch, 31-ounce bats, and he anticipated having to make an adjustment with the borrowed lumber.
"Hunter, he's a little bigger than me," he said, "a lot bigger than me, and a lot stronger than me, and a lot better looking than me. He uses a 34-31½. I feel like someone just went across the street at the park and cut down the tree and gave it to me, so that's what I have. But that's all right. It seems large."
Sitting in front of his locker a few feet away, Dozier interjected: "There's plenty of hits in there."
Phillips laughed.
"That's a great teammate: saving hits for the new guy," he said.
Phillips was acquired along with pitcher Jorge Lopez for third baseman Mike Moustakas. Phillips made his big league debut for the Brewers in June 2017 and was hitting .182 with four RBIs in 15 games for Milwaukee this year during a call-up that ended last week. He was hitting .240 with six homers, 25 RBIs and 11 steals for Triple-A Colorado Springs of the Pacific Coast League.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake is preparing to say goodbye to the last five of those loved ones.More >>
An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake is preparing to say goodbye to the last five of those loved ones.More >>
An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of ReddingMore >>
An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of ReddingMore >>
2 minutes, 8 barrels: Surfer Koa Smith takes an epic ride into historyMore >>
2 minutes, 8 barrels: Surfer Koa Smith takes an epic ride into historyMore >>
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remainsMore >>
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remainsMore >>
Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of ReddingMore >>
Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of ReddingMore >>
Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own strugglesMore >>
Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own strugglesMore >>
A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highwayMore >>
A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highwayMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod RosensteinMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod RosensteinMore >>
President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.More >>
President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.More >>
President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmersMore >>
President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmersMore >>
Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to helpMore >>
Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to helpMore >>