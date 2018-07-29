Jimenez wins Senior British Open by 1 shot

(Kenny Smith/PA via AP). Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez celebrates winning the Senior Open at Old Course St Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 29, 2018.

(Kenny Smith/PA via AP). Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez celebrates winning the Senior Open at Old Course St Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 29, 2018.

(Kenny Smith/PA via AP). Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez celebrates winning the Senior Open at Old Course St Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 29, 2018.

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) - Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Senior British Open on Sunday, edging defending champion Bernhard Langer by one shot.

Jimenez dropped only one stroke en route to a final round 3-under 69 and ended on 12-under 276 at the historic Old Course.

The Spaniard played the sort of round every professional golfer dreams of on the final day at St. Andrews, and often in unpleasant - occasionally vicious - weather conditions.

Langer shot a 68 to come second.

Americans Kirk Triplett (69) and Scott McCarron (68) tied for third alongside Canada's Stephen Ames (69). All three finished on 10 under.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.