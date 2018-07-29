1 shot in Park Hill neighborhood

The scene of the shooting in Park Hill. (Source: Michael Flynn/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews responded after one person was shot in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Metrosafe confirmed that a call came in at 5:37 p.m. on Sunday evening of a shooting in at the corner of 23rd Street and Bolling Avenue.

Once on scene, crews located one victim, a man in his 20s who had been shot, police said.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

He was transported to UofL Hospital with critical injuries.

There are no suspects at this time. The LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.