Flag honoring dead veteran, sold at peddler's mall, to be sent b - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Flag honoring dead veteran, sold at peddler's mall, to be sent back to owner

By Mike Fussell, Multi-Media Journalist
Connect
The veteran's memorial flag. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The veteran's memorial flag. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Katie Marks found the flag at a peddler's mall. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Katie Marks found the flag at a peddler's mall. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A folded American flag is often used to memorialize veterans at their funerals.

One woman was shocked when she found a flag meant for that purpose up for sale at a Bardstown Peddler's Mall.

Katie Marks spent her extra time at the park Sunday with her son, but, just a few days ago, she came across something that surprised her.

“And then for a few days I couldn’t stop thinking about it," Marks said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
UK student goes missing while swimming in Israel
After 2 years, Kentucky International Convention Center set to reopen
13 passengers evacuated from Kentucky Kingdom water ride

An American flag, for a veteran named Samuel, presented in memorial in 2004--but now, selling at a cost of $45.

“There’s no reason he should be sold at a peddlers mall--his flag, anyway," Marks said.

Upset, Marks said she set out to find the owner of the flag in hopes of returning it

Phone calls and Facebook research eventually led her to an Indiana man--the nephew of the service member the flag was dedicated to.

“I guess the six degrees of separation,” Marks said.

She said he and his fiancé came upon hard financial times.

“When they had to pick which bills to pay, the storage unit just didn’t necessarily make the cut," Marks said.

Its contents, including the flag, got auctioned off and ended up at the peddler's market.

Marks said not only is she excited to return it Uncle Sam’s nephew, but she’s started a GoFundMe campaign to them out as well.

“The military has just always been really near and dear to my heart. I love my country in lei of whatever may be going on. We are all the united states of America," Marks said.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Flag honoring dead veteran, sold at peddler's mall, to be sent back to owner

    Flag honoring dead veteran, sold at peddler's mall, to be sent back to owner

    Sunday, July 29 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-07-29 23:58:46 GMT
    The veteran's memorial flag. (Source: WAVE 3 News)The veteran's memorial flag. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
    The veteran's memorial flag. (Source: WAVE 3 News)The veteran's memorial flag. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    One woman was shocked when she found a veteran's flag up for sale at a Bardstown Peddler's Mall. Katie Marks set out to track down its rightful owner. 

    More >>

    One woman was shocked when she found a veteran's flag up for sale at a Bardstown Peddler's Mall. Katie Marks set out to track down its rightful owner. 

    More >>

  • 1 shot in Park Hill neighborhood

    1 shot in Park Hill neighborhood

    Sunday, July 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-07-29 23:34:33 GMT

    Emergency crews responded after one person was shot in the Park Hill neighborhood.

    More >>

    Emergency crews responded after one person was shot in the Park Hill neighborhood.

    More >>

  • UK student disappears while swimming in Israel

    UK student disappears while swimming in Israel

    Sunday, July 29 2018 7:14 PM EDT2018-07-29 23:14:05 GMT
    Jones, 19, disappeared while swimming with friends in the Mediterranean Sea. (Source: Instagram)Jones, 19, disappeared while swimming with friends in the Mediterranean Sea. (Source: Instagram)

    LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A student from the University of Kentucky who was studying abroad in the Middle East this summer is missing this weekend following a swimming accident in Tel Aviv, Israel.  TeNiya Elnora Jones, a sophomore, was swimming on Saturday in the Mediterranean Sea with two other students. Jones, 19, who is from Ft. Meyers, Florida, was studying in a summer program focusing on Arabic language. One of the students swimming with Jones said they were pulled out...

    More >>

    LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A student from the University of Kentucky who was studying abroad in the Middle East this summer is missing this weekend following a swimming accident in Tel Aviv, Israel.  TeNiya Elnora Jones, a sophomore, was swimming on Saturday in the Mediterranean Sea with two other students. Jones, 19, who is from Ft. Meyers, Florida, was studying in a summer program focusing on Arabic language. One of the students swimming with Jones said they were pulled out...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly