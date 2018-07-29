Flag honoring dead veteran, sold at peddler's mall, to be sent back to owner

One woman was shocked when she found a veteran's flag up for sale at a Bardstown Peddler's Mall. Katie Marks set out to track down its rightful owner.More >>
Emergency crews responded after one person was shot in the Park Hill neighborhood.
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A student from the University of Kentucky who was studying abroad in the Middle East this summer is missing this weekend following a swimming accident in Tel Aviv, Israel. TeNiya Elnora Jones, a sophomore, was swimming on Saturday in the Mediterranean Sea with two other students. Jones, 19, who is from Ft. Meyers, Florida, was studying in a summer program focusing on Arabic language. One of the students swimming with Jones said they were pulled out...
Emergency crews responded after one person was stabbed in the Beechmont neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
If you haven't noticed, The Kentucky International Convention Center is going through a major facelift in downtown Louisville and will reveal the new look in just days.
