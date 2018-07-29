Flag honoring dead veteran, sold at peddler's mall, to be sent back to owner

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A folded American flag is often used to memorialize veterans at their funerals.

One woman was shocked when she found a flag meant for that purpose up for sale at a Bardstown Peddler's Mall.

Katie Marks spent her extra time at the park Sunday with her son, but, just a few days ago, she came across something that surprised her.

“And then for a few days I couldn’t stop thinking about it," Marks said.

An American flag, for a veteran named Samuel, presented in memorial in 2004--but now, selling at a cost of $45.

“There’s no reason he should be sold at a peddlers mall--his flag, anyway," Marks said.

Upset, Marks said she set out to find the owner of the flag in hopes of returning it

Phone calls and Facebook research eventually led her to an Indiana man--the nephew of the service member the flag was dedicated to.

“I guess the six degrees of separation,” Marks said.

She said he and his fiancé came upon hard financial times.

“When they had to pick which bills to pay, the storage unit just didn’t necessarily make the cut," Marks said.

Its contents, including the flag, got auctioned off and ended up at the peddler's market.

Marks said not only is she excited to return it Uncle Sam’s nephew, but she’s started a GoFundMe campaign to them out as well.

“The military has just always been really near and dear to my heart. I love my country in lei of whatever may be going on. We are all the united states of America," Marks said.

