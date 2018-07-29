Alexander Rossi runs away with IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio

By CRAIG MERZ

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) - Alexander Rossi won Sunday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for his second IndyCar victory of the season and fourth overall, starting from the pole and using a two-stop strategy to run away from the field.

The 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner finished 12.8 seconds ahead of rookie Robert Wickens in the caution-free race on the 13-turn, 2.258-mile permanent road course. The race covered 90 laps and 202.3 miles.

Will Power was third, 14.7 seconds back. Josef Newgaden was fourth, and points leader Scott Dixon fifth.

Rossi also won the street race in Long Beach, California, in April. The victory Sunday was Andretti Autosport's 60th in the series.

