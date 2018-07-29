Kentucky Kingdom ride involved in incident undergoes maintenance - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Kentucky Kingdom ride involved in incident undergoes maintenance

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A boat became dislodged on one of Kentucky Kingdom's water rides. (Source: Don S. / WAVE 3 News viewer) A boat became dislodged on one of Kentucky Kingdom's water rides. (Source: Don S. / WAVE 3 News viewer)
The scene of the water ride incident at Kentucky Kingdom. (Source: Don S. / WAVE 3 Viewer) The scene of the water ride incident at Kentucky Kingdom. (Source: Don S. / WAVE 3 Viewer)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people went to the hospital last night after a ride malfunctioned at Kentucky Kingdom.

A boat on the Mile High Falls water ride got stuck in a safety rail. The boat had just gone down the drop and was heading back to the station. 

PREVIOUS STORY >> 13 passengers evacuated from Kentucky Kingdom water ride

Kentucky Kingdom said all 13 passengers were evacuated within 10 minutes.

Today, the ride was at a standstill, closed while officials investigated.

Park officials insisted there's no reason to worry because proper safe procedures are in place.

"Maintenance is performed regularly--daily--by our technicians. For this ride as well on all of our rides. And that was done as our normal protocols, normal operating procedures," Kentucky Kingdom Chief of Operations Kesly Birkner said.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android 
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

The ride has been in operation for 20 years and has seen about 6 million guests.

No official word on when it'll reopen.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • UK student disappears while swimming in Israel

    UK student disappears while swimming in Israel

    Sunday, July 29 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-07-30 02:36:02 GMT
    Jones, 19, disappeared while swimming with friends in the Mediterranean Sea. (Source: Twitter)Jones, 19, disappeared while swimming with friends in the Mediterranean Sea. (Source: Twitter)

    A student from the University of Kentucky who was studying abroad in the Middle East this summer is missing this weekend following a swimming accident in Tel Aviv, Israel.  TeNiya Elnora Jones, a sophomore, was swimming on Saturday in the Mediterranean Sea with two other students. Jones, 19, who is from Ft. Meyers, Florida, was studying in a summer program focusing on Arabic language.

    More >>

    A student from the University of Kentucky who was studying abroad in the Middle East this summer is missing this weekend following a swimming accident in Tel Aviv, Israel.  TeNiya Elnora Jones, a sophomore, was swimming on Saturday in the Mediterranean Sea with two other students. Jones, 19, who is from Ft. Meyers, Florida, was studying in a summer program focusing on Arabic language.

    More >>

  • A Comedy Jam for an injured officer on Friday

    A Comedy Jam for an injured officer on Friday

    Sunday, July 29 2018 10:31 PM EDT2018-07-30 02:31:58 GMT
    Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)
    Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)

    Louisville Corrections Officers are trying to help one of their own in a tough spot, with a bunch of laughs by hosting the Laugh Until You Turn Blue Benefit Comedy Show this Friday. 

    More >>

    Louisville Corrections Officers are trying to help one of their own in a tough spot, with a bunch of laughs by hosting the Laugh Until You Turn Blue Benefit Comedy Show this Friday. 

    More >>

  • Police arrest boyfriend of woman found dead in dumpster

    Police arrest boyfriend of woman found dead in dumpster

    Sunday, July 29 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-07-30 02:25:31 GMT
    George Edward Stokes. (Source: LMDC)George Edward Stokes. (Source: LMDC)

    The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit has arrested the boyfriend of the woman found dead inside a dumpster. Police arrested 59-year-old Georges Edward Stokes on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. and charged him with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. 

    More >>

    The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit has arrested the boyfriend of the woman found dead inside a dumpster. Police arrested 59-year-old Georges Edward Stokes on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. and charged him with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly