Kentucky Kingdom ride involved in incident undergoes maintenance

The scene of the water ride incident at Kentucky Kingdom. (Source: Don S. / WAVE 3 Viewer)

A boat became dislodged on one of Kentucky Kingdom's water rides. (Source: Don S. / WAVE 3 News viewer)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people went to the hospital last night after a ride malfunctioned at Kentucky Kingdom.

A boat on the Mile High Falls water ride got stuck in a safety rail. The boat had just gone down the drop and was heading back to the station.

PREVIOUS STORY >> 13 passengers evacuated from Kentucky Kingdom water ride

Kentucky Kingdom said all 13 passengers were evacuated within 10 minutes.

Today, the ride was at a standstill, closed while officials investigated.

Park officials insisted there's no reason to worry because proper safe procedures are in place.

"Maintenance is performed regularly--daily--by our technicians. For this ride as well on all of our rides. And that was done as our normal protocols, normal operating procedures," Kentucky Kingdom Chief of Operations Kesly Birkner said.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The ride has been in operation for 20 years and has seen about 6 million guests.

No official word on when it'll reopen.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.