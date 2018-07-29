Heat, chemicals believed to ignite fire at Okolona Waste Management

A WAVE 3 News viewer captured video of the blaze. (Source: WAVE 3 News viewer)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -- A massive fire occurred in the Okolona area today at the Waste Management facility.

The fire happened around 1 p.m. on Sunday in the 2600 block of Outer Loop.

The Okolona Fire Department confirmed that the fire was at the Waste management facility. A combination of automotive parts (petroleum-based foam) made of chemicals which ignited due to the heat is believed to be the cause.

Photos showed large, thick plumes of black smoke rising in the air.

The fire was under control in about an hour.

No one was injured.

The Okolona, Fairdale and Camp Taylor Fire Departments all responded, with a total of six vehicles.

