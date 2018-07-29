Heat, chemicals believed to ignite fire at Okolona Waste Managem - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Heat, chemicals believed to ignite fire at Okolona Waste Management

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A WAVE 3 News viewer captured video of the blaze. (Source: WAVE 3 News viewer) A WAVE 3 News viewer captured video of the blaze. (Source: WAVE 3 News viewer)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -- A massive fire occurred in the Okolona area today at the Waste Management facility. 

The fire happened around 1 p.m. on Sunday in the 2600 block of Outer Loop.

The Okolona Fire Department confirmed that the fire was at the Waste management facility. A combination of automotive parts (petroleum-based foam) made of chemicals which ignited due to the heat is believed to be the cause. 

Photos showed large, thick plumes of black smoke rising in the air. 

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Kentucky Kingdom ride involved in incident undergoes maintenance
Flag honoring dead veteran, sold at peddler's mall, to be sent back to owner|
Louisville Public Media names new president

The fire was under control in about an hour.

No one was injured.

The Okolona, Fairdale and Camp Taylor Fire Departments all responded, with a total of six vehicles. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • UK student disappears while swimming in Israel

    UK student disappears while swimming in Israel

    Sunday, July 29 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-07-30 02:36:02 GMT
    Jones, 19, disappeared while swimming with friends in the Mediterranean Sea. (Source: Twitter)Jones, 19, disappeared while swimming with friends in the Mediterranean Sea. (Source: Twitter)

    A student from the University of Kentucky who was studying abroad in the Middle East this summer is missing this weekend following a swimming accident in Tel Aviv, Israel.  TeNiya Elnora Jones, a sophomore, was swimming on Saturday in the Mediterranean Sea with two other students. Jones, 19, who is from Ft. Meyers, Florida, was studying in a summer program focusing on Arabic language.

    More >>

    A student from the University of Kentucky who was studying abroad in the Middle East this summer is missing this weekend following a swimming accident in Tel Aviv, Israel.  TeNiya Elnora Jones, a sophomore, was swimming on Saturday in the Mediterranean Sea with two other students. Jones, 19, who is from Ft. Meyers, Florida, was studying in a summer program focusing on Arabic language.

    More >>

  • A Comedy Jam for an injured officer on Friday

    A Comedy Jam for an injured officer on Friday

    Sunday, July 29 2018 10:31 PM EDT2018-07-30 02:31:58 GMT
    Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)
    Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)

    Louisville Corrections Officers are trying to help one of their own in a tough spot, with a bunch of laughs by hosting the Laugh Until You Turn Blue Benefit Comedy Show this Friday. 

    More >>

    Louisville Corrections Officers are trying to help one of their own in a tough spot, with a bunch of laughs by hosting the Laugh Until You Turn Blue Benefit Comedy Show this Friday. 

    More >>

  • Police arrest boyfriend of woman found dead in dumpster

    Police arrest boyfriend of woman found dead in dumpster

    Sunday, July 29 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-07-30 02:25:31 GMT
    George Edward Stokes. (Source: LMDC)George Edward Stokes. (Source: LMDC)

    The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit has arrested the boyfriend of the woman found dead inside a dumpster. Police arrested 59-year-old Georges Edward Stokes on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. and charged him with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. 

    More >>

    The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit has arrested the boyfriend of the woman found dead inside a dumpster. Police arrested 59-year-old Georges Edward Stokes on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. and charged him with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly