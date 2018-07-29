Simone Manuel, Michael Andrew win 50 free at US nationals

By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) - Simone Manuel won the 50-meter freestyle, completing a sprint sweep at the U.S. national championships Sunday night. swimming
The Olympic silver medalist in Rio got to the wall first in 24.10 seconds, bettering the U.S. Open record of 24.13 set by Cate Campbell of Australia in May 2008. Manuel's time also took down the 10-year-old meet record of 24.25 by Dara Torres and it was fourth-quickest in the world this year.
Olympian Abbey Weitzeil finished second in 24.63. Margo Geer was third.
Manuel won the 100 free earlier in the meet, with Geer third and Weitzeil fourth.
Michael Andrew upset current world champion Caeleb Dressel and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Nathan Adrian to win the men's 50 free.
Andrew, who turned pro five years ago at age 14, outdueled Dressel in the closing meters to touch first in 21.49. Dressel stopped the clock in 21.67, while Adrian was third in 21.85. They were the only men under 22 seconds in the final.
Andrew punched the water with his right hand and then raised both arms in the lane next to Dressel.
Kathleen Baker won her third individual event, racing to victory by 1.11 seconds in the 200 individual medley.
Baker led all the way and won in 2 minutes, 8.32 seconds, lowering the U.S. Open record of 2:08.66 set by Katinka Hosszu of Hungary in 2015. Her time in the four-stroke event was also the fastest in the world this year on the last night of the meet.
Baker qualified to swim three individual events at next month's Pan Pacific championships in Tokyo, after setting a world record in the 100 backstroke and tying for first in the 200 back.
Olympian Chase Kalisz won the men's 200 IM in 1:55.73, fastest in the world this year.
The men's 800 free title went to Zane Grothe in 7:44.57. He broke the U.S. Open record of 7:46.78 set by Connor Jaeger in 2013. Open-water Olympian Jordan Wilimovsky was a distant second in 7:47.51.
Ashley Twichell won the 1,500 free by 6.88 seconds over Ally McHugh. Twichell touched in 15:55.68, the only woman in the final to break 16 minutes. McHugh was timed in 16:02.56.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake is preparing to say goodbye to the last five of those loved ones.More >>
An Indiana family that lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake is preparing to say goodbye to the last five of those loved ones.More >>
An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of ReddingMore >>
An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of ReddingMore >>
2 minutes, 8 barrels: Surfer Koa Smith takes an epic ride into historyMore >>
2 minutes, 8 barrels: Surfer Koa Smith takes an epic ride into historyMore >>
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remainsMore >>
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remainsMore >>
Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of ReddingMore >>
Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of ReddingMore >>
Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own strugglesMore >>
Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own strugglesMore >>
A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highwayMore >>
A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highwayMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod RosensteinMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod RosensteinMore >>
President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.More >>
President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.More >>
President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmersMore >>
President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmersMore >>
Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to helpMore >>
Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to helpMore >>