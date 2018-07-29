Joella's Hot Chicken celebrates National Wing Day

A student from the University of Kentucky who was studying abroad in the Middle East this summer is missing this weekend following a swimming accident in Tel Aviv, Israel. TeNiya Elnora Jones, a sophomore, was swimming on Saturday in the Mediterranean Sea with two other students. Jones, 19, who is from Ft. Meyers, Florida, was studying in a summer program focusing on Arabic language.More >>
Louisville Corrections Officers are trying to help one of their own in a tough spot, with a bunch of laughs by hosting the Laugh Until You Turn Blue Benefit Comedy Show this Friday.More >>
The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit has arrested the boyfriend of the woman found dead inside a dumpster. Police arrested 59-year-old Georges Edward Stokes on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. and charged him with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.More >>
Who doesn't love a perfectly fried, tossed-in-sauce chicken wing? They were cause for celebration on Sunday at Joella's Hot Chicken. The restaurant celebrated National Chicken Wing Day by offering a free wing with any chicken meal.More >>
Indiana has a new wine trail for wine lovers interested in exploring some of the state's numerous wineries.More >>
