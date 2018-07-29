Joella's Hot Chicken celebrates National Wing Day

For National Chicken Wing Day, Joella's offered a free wing with any chicken meal. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Who doesn't love a perfectly fried, tossed-in-sauce chicken wing?

They were cause for celebration on Sunday at Joella's Hot Chicken.

The restaurant celebrated National Chicken Wing Day by offering a free wing with any chicken meal.

But they weren't just "winging it" when it comes to their food.

They have a special recipe.

"Our wings - they're whole wings. So they're the flat and the drumstick all in one. They're ginormous. They're full of flavor," Joella's General Manager Chris Hayes said. "We marinate everything for at least 24 hours. We bread them and fry them fresh to order"

Joella's has six locations, two of them in Louisville.

They are in St Matthews and Middletown, both of which are open until 10 p.m.

