Joella's Hot Chicken celebrates National Wing Day - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Joella's Hot Chicken celebrates National Wing Day

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A plate of chicken wings at Joella's. (Source: WAVE 3 News) A plate of chicken wings at Joella's. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Joella's has six locations, two of them in Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Joella's has six locations, two of them in Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
For National Chicken Wing Day, Joella's offered a free wing with any chicken meal. (Source: WAVE 3 News) For National Chicken Wing Day, Joella's offered a free wing with any chicken meal. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Who doesn't love a perfectly fried, tossed-in-sauce chicken wing?

They were cause for celebration on Sunday at Joella's Hot Chicken.

The restaurant celebrated National Chicken Wing Day by offering a free wing with any chicken meal.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Indiana agency debuts new wine trail for wine-lovers
Kentucky Kingdom ride involved in incident undergoes maintenance
Heat, chemicals believed to ignite fire at Okolona Waste Management

But they weren't just "winging it" when it comes to their food.

They have a special recipe.

"Our wings - they're whole wings. So they're the flat and the drumstick all in one. They're ginormous. They're full of flavor," Joella's General Manager Chris Hayes said. "We marinate everything for at least 24 hours. We bread them and fry them fresh to order"

Joella's has six locations, two of them in Louisville.

They are in St Matthews and Middletown, both of which are open until 10 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • UK student disappears while swimming in Israel

    UK student disappears while swimming in Israel

    Sunday, July 29 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-07-30 02:36:02 GMT
    Jones, 19, disappeared while swimming with friends in the Mediterranean Sea. (Source: Twitter)Jones, 19, disappeared while swimming with friends in the Mediterranean Sea. (Source: Twitter)

    A student from the University of Kentucky who was studying abroad in the Middle East this summer is missing this weekend following a swimming accident in Tel Aviv, Israel.  TeNiya Elnora Jones, a sophomore, was swimming on Saturday in the Mediterranean Sea with two other students. Jones, 19, who is from Ft. Meyers, Florida, was studying in a summer program focusing on Arabic language.

    More >>

    A student from the University of Kentucky who was studying abroad in the Middle East this summer is missing this weekend following a swimming accident in Tel Aviv, Israel.  TeNiya Elnora Jones, a sophomore, was swimming on Saturday in the Mediterranean Sea with two other students. Jones, 19, who is from Ft. Meyers, Florida, was studying in a summer program focusing on Arabic language.

    More >>

  • A Comedy Jam for an injured officer on Friday

    A Comedy Jam for an injured officer on Friday

    Sunday, July 29 2018 10:31 PM EDT2018-07-30 02:31:58 GMT
    Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)
    Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)

    Louisville Corrections Officers are trying to help one of their own in a tough spot, with a bunch of laughs by hosting the Laugh Until You Turn Blue Benefit Comedy Show this Friday. 

    More >>

    Louisville Corrections Officers are trying to help one of their own in a tough spot, with a bunch of laughs by hosting the Laugh Until You Turn Blue Benefit Comedy Show this Friday. 

    More >>

  • Police arrest boyfriend of woman found dead in dumpster

    Police arrest boyfriend of woman found dead in dumpster

    Sunday, July 29 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-07-30 02:25:31 GMT
    George Edward Stokes. (Source: LMDC)George Edward Stokes. (Source: LMDC)

    The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit has arrested the boyfriend of the woman found dead inside a dumpster. Police arrested 59-year-old Georges Edward Stokes on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. and charged him with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. 

    More >>

    The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit has arrested the boyfriend of the woman found dead inside a dumpster. Police arrested 59-year-old Georges Edward Stokes on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. and charged him with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly