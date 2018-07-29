A Comedy Jam for an injured officer on Friday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Corrections Officers are trying to help one of their own in a tough spot, with a bunch of laughs by hosting the Laugh Until You Turn Blue Benefit Comedy Show.

Officer Thomas Wells was riding his motorcycle in June when he was hit by a car.

Wells ended up in critical condition with a brain bleed and a fractured skull.

PREVIOUS STORY >> Young Corrections Officer still fighting after motorcycle crash

To make things worse, he had just started as a corrections officer, and he didn't have much paid accrued time off, according to Fraternal Order of Police President Tracy Dotson.

Wells has a young son and had just moved into a new home.

This coming Friday, the FOP is hosting a comedy show to help him out.

There are a number of comedians lined up including Misty Stine, Charlie Walker and Michie Mitch. The comedy jam will be hosted by UB Thomas.

Tickets are 10 dollars. The doors open at 8 at the FOP Lodge on Price Lane road.

Visit their Facebook page for more information.