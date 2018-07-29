A Comedy Jam for an injured officer on Friday - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

A Comedy Jam for an injured officer on Friday

By Natalia Martinez, Reporter
Connect
Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos) Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Corrections Officers are trying to help one of their own in a tough spot, with a bunch of laughs by hosting the Laugh Until You Turn Blue Benefit Comedy Show.

Officer Thomas Wells was riding his motorcycle in June when he was hit by a car.

Wells ended up in critical condition with a brain bleed and a fractured skull.

PREVIOUS STORY >> Young Corrections Officer still fighting after motorcycle crash

To make things worse, he had just started as a corrections officer, and he didn't have much paid accrued time off, according to Fraternal Order of Police President Tracy Dotson.

Wells has a young son and had just moved into a new home.

This coming Friday, the FOP is hosting a comedy show to help him out.

There are a number of comedians lined up including Misty Stine, Charlie Walker and Michie Mitch. The comedy jam will be hosted by UB Thomas.

Tickets are 10 dollars. The doors open at 8 at the FOP Lodge on Price Lane road.

Visit their Facebook page for more information. 

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • UK student disappears while swimming in Israel

    UK student disappears while swimming in Israel

    Sunday, July 29 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-07-30 02:36:02 GMT
    Jones, 19, disappeared while swimming with friends in the Mediterranean Sea. (Source: Twitter)Jones, 19, disappeared while swimming with friends in the Mediterranean Sea. (Source: Twitter)

    A student from the University of Kentucky who was studying abroad in the Middle East this summer is missing this weekend following a swimming accident in Tel Aviv, Israel.  TeNiya Elnora Jones, a sophomore, was swimming on Saturday in the Mediterranean Sea with two other students. Jones, 19, who is from Ft. Meyers, Florida, was studying in a summer program focusing on Arabic language.

    More >>

    A student from the University of Kentucky who was studying abroad in the Middle East this summer is missing this weekend following a swimming accident in Tel Aviv, Israel.  TeNiya Elnora Jones, a sophomore, was swimming on Saturday in the Mediterranean Sea with two other students. Jones, 19, who is from Ft. Meyers, Florida, was studying in a summer program focusing on Arabic language.

    More >>

  • A Comedy Jam for an injured officer on Friday

    A Comedy Jam for an injured officer on Friday

    Sunday, July 29 2018 10:31 PM EDT2018-07-30 02:31:58 GMT
    Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)
    Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)

    Louisville Corrections Officers are trying to help one of their own in a tough spot, with a bunch of laughs by hosting the Laugh Until You Turn Blue Benefit Comedy Show this Friday. 

    More >>

    Louisville Corrections Officers are trying to help one of their own in a tough spot, with a bunch of laughs by hosting the Laugh Until You Turn Blue Benefit Comedy Show this Friday. 

    More >>

  • Police arrest boyfriend of woman found dead in dumpster

    Police arrest boyfriend of woman found dead in dumpster

    Sunday, July 29 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-07-30 02:25:31 GMT
    George Edward Stokes. (Source: LMDC)George Edward Stokes. (Source: LMDC)

    The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit has arrested the boyfriend of the woman found dead inside a dumpster. Police arrested 59-year-old Georges Edward Stokes on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. and charged him with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. 

    More >>

    The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit has arrested the boyfriend of the woman found dead inside a dumpster. Police arrested 59-year-old Georges Edward Stokes on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. and charged him with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly