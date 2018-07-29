Homicide at downtown hotel remains unsolved, family wants to fin - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Homicide at downtown hotel remains unsolved, family wants to find and forgive killer

By Sara Rivest, Multi Media Journalist
Connect
Family and friends of Stepfon Harris gathered at the place where he was shot and killed two years ago. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Family and friends of Stepfon Harris gathered at the place where he was shot and killed two years ago. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Stepfon Harris. (Source Family photos) Stepfon Harris. (Source Family photos)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)— It’s been exactly two years since father of five Stepfon Harris was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn.

The killer hasn’t been caught. Without any new information, the police investigation has gone cold.

Harris’ oldest son La’Rontay was just 9 years old when his dad died.

“He was nice, he did everything we wanted him to do and he was a good dad,” La’Rontay said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
UK student disappears while swimming in Israel
A Comedy Jam for an injured officer on Friday
Kentucky Kingdom ride involved in incident undergoes maintenance

La’Rontay and his siblings, along with a couple dozen of Harris’ family members, got together on Sunday afternoon where the shooting happened at 1st and Jefferson.

Sister Sierra said she hopes the gathering will send a message to the person who killed her brother.

“See our faces and see everybody that they caused stress to," Sierra said. "They took somebody that was loved. It just it hurts, it hurts.”

Harris’ mother said she has been able to find forgiveness through her faith.

“I would just like to say to those who were all involved with Stepfon’s murder I forgive each and every one of you,” Simona Minter said.

Anyone with information on this case should call police at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Homicide at downtown hotel remains unsolved, family wants to find and forgive killer

    Homicide at downtown hotel remains unsolved, family wants to find and forgive killer

    Monday, July 30 2018 12:13 AM EDT2018-07-30 04:13:04 GMT
    Family and friends of Stepfon Harris gathered at the place where he was shot and killed two years ago. (Source: WAVE 3 News)Family and friends of Stepfon Harris gathered at the place where he was shot and killed two years ago. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
    Family and friends of Stepfon Harris gathered at the place where he was shot and killed two years ago. (Source: WAVE 3 News)Family and friends of Stepfon Harris gathered at the place where he was shot and killed two years ago. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    It’s been exactly two years since father of five Stepfon Harris was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn. The killer hasn’t been caught. Without any new information, the police investigation has gone cold. 

    More >>

    It’s been exactly two years since father of five Stepfon Harris was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn. The killer hasn’t been caught. Without any new information, the police investigation has gone cold. 

    More >>

  • UK student disappears while swimming in Israel

    UK student disappears while swimming in Israel

    Sunday, July 29 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-07-30 02:36:02 GMT
    Jones, 19, disappeared while swimming with friends in the Mediterranean Sea. (Source: Twitter)Jones, 19, disappeared while swimming with friends in the Mediterranean Sea. (Source: Twitter)

    A student from the University of Kentucky who was studying abroad in the Middle East this summer is missing this weekend following a swimming accident in Tel Aviv, Israel.  TeNiya Elnora Jones, a sophomore, was swimming on Saturday in the Mediterranean Sea with two other students. Jones, 19, who is from Ft. Meyers, Florida, was studying in a summer program focusing on Arabic language.

    More >>

    A student from the University of Kentucky who was studying abroad in the Middle East this summer is missing this weekend following a swimming accident in Tel Aviv, Israel.  TeNiya Elnora Jones, a sophomore, was swimming on Saturday in the Mediterranean Sea with two other students. Jones, 19, who is from Ft. Meyers, Florida, was studying in a summer program focusing on Arabic language.

    More >>

  • A Comedy Jam for an injured officer on Friday

    A Comedy Jam for an injured officer on Friday

    Sunday, July 29 2018 10:31 PM EDT2018-07-30 02:31:58 GMT
    Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)
    Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)

    Louisville Corrections Officers are trying to help one of their own in a tough spot, with a bunch of laughs by hosting the Laugh Until You Turn Blue Benefit Comedy Show this Friday. 

    More >>

    Louisville Corrections Officers are trying to help one of their own in a tough spot, with a bunch of laughs by hosting the Laugh Until You Turn Blue Benefit Comedy Show this Friday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly