Homicide at downtown hotel remains unsolved, family wants to find and forgive killer

Family and friends of Stepfon Harris gathered at the place where he was shot and killed two years ago. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)— It’s been exactly two years since father of five Stepfon Harris was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn.

The killer hasn’t been caught. Without any new information, the police investigation has gone cold.

Harris’ oldest son La’Rontay was just 9 years old when his dad died.

“He was nice, he did everything we wanted him to do and he was a good dad,” La’Rontay said.

La’Rontay and his siblings, along with a couple dozen of Harris’ family members, got together on Sunday afternoon where the shooting happened at 1st and Jefferson.

Sister Sierra said she hopes the gathering will send a message to the person who killed her brother.

“See our faces and see everybody that they caused stress to," Sierra said. "They took somebody that was loved. It just it hurts, it hurts.”

Harris’ mother said she has been able to find forgiveness through her faith.

“I would just like to say to those who were all involved with Stepfon’s murder I forgive each and every one of you,” Simona Minter said.

Anyone with information on this case should call police at 574-LMPD.

