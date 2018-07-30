The Big Mac turns 50 and you get the present - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The Big Mac turns 50 and you get the present

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Connect
The Big Mac turns 50 on Aug. 2. (Photo source: NBC) The Big Mac turns 50 on Aug. 2. (Photo source: NBC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Big Mac is about to turn fifty years old. To celebrate, McDonald's has unveiled a limited edition global currency called "The McCoin."

Fans can get their hands on a McCoin starting Thursday, August 2, just by buying a Big Mac.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android 
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

More than 6.2 million coins will be distributed worldwide, while supplies last. Then beginning on August 3, you can cash in your McCoin for a free Big Mac. 

The deal runs through the end of the year. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Homicide at downtown hotel remains unsolved, family wants to find and forgive killer

    Homicide at downtown hotel remains unsolved, family wants to find and forgive killer

    Monday, July 30 2018 12:13 AM EDT2018-07-30 04:13:04 GMT
    Family and friends of Stepfon Harris gathered at the place where he was shot and killed two years ago. (Source: WAVE 3 News)Family and friends of Stepfon Harris gathered at the place where he was shot and killed two years ago. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
    Family and friends of Stepfon Harris gathered at the place where he was shot and killed two years ago. (Source: WAVE 3 News)Family and friends of Stepfon Harris gathered at the place where he was shot and killed two years ago. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    It’s been exactly two years since father of five Stepfon Harris was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn. The killer hasn’t been caught. Without any new information, the police investigation has gone cold. 

    More >>

    It’s been exactly two years since father of five Stepfon Harris was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn. The killer hasn’t been caught. Without any new information, the police investigation has gone cold. 

    More >>

  • UK student disappears while swimming in Israel

    UK student disappears while swimming in Israel

    Sunday, July 29 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-07-30 02:36:02 GMT
    Jones, 19, disappeared while swimming with friends in the Mediterranean Sea. (Source: Twitter)Jones, 19, disappeared while swimming with friends in the Mediterranean Sea. (Source: Twitter)

    A student from the University of Kentucky who was studying abroad in the Middle East this summer is missing this weekend following a swimming accident in Tel Aviv, Israel.  TeNiya Elnora Jones, a sophomore, was swimming on Saturday in the Mediterranean Sea with two other students. Jones, 19, who is from Ft. Meyers, Florida, was studying in a summer program focusing on Arabic language.

    More >>

    A student from the University of Kentucky who was studying abroad in the Middle East this summer is missing this weekend following a swimming accident in Tel Aviv, Israel.  TeNiya Elnora Jones, a sophomore, was swimming on Saturday in the Mediterranean Sea with two other students. Jones, 19, who is from Ft. Meyers, Florida, was studying in a summer program focusing on Arabic language.

    More >>

  • A Comedy Jam for an injured officer on Friday

    A Comedy Jam for an injured officer on Friday

    Sunday, July 29 2018 10:31 PM EDT2018-07-30 02:31:58 GMT
    Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)
    Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)

    Louisville Corrections Officers are trying to help one of their own in a tough spot, with a bunch of laughs by hosting the Laugh Until You Turn Blue Benefit Comedy Show this Friday. 

    More >>

    Louisville Corrections Officers are trying to help one of their own in a tough spot, with a bunch of laughs by hosting the Laugh Until You Turn Blue Benefit Comedy Show this Friday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly