The Big Mac turns 50 and you get the present

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Big Mac is about to turn fifty years old. To celebrate, McDonald's has unveiled a limited edition global currency called "The McCoin."

Fans can get their hands on a McCoin starting Thursday, August 2, just by buying a Big Mac.

More than 6.2 million coins will be distributed worldwide, while supplies last. Then beginning on August 3, you can cash in your McCoin for a free Big Mac.

The deal runs through the end of the year.

