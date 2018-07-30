True Star Trek fans need these Spock-ear Vulcan earbuds - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

True Star Trek fans need these Spock-ear Vulcan earbuds

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Connect
The earbuds come with silicone eartips in three sizes. (Source: thinkgeek.com) The earbuds come with silicone eartips in three sizes. (Source: thinkgeek.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Star Trek fans rejoice. Now you can show your Vulcan pride by sporting a pair of officially licensed Star Trek wireless Vulcan earbuds.

Available from thinkgeek.com, the buds feature an inline microphone and one-click button to answer or end calls, adjust volume and control your music.  

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android 
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

The buds are color-matched to Spock's original Vulcan skin tone makeup and come with silicone eartips in three sizes.

You can use them for 4-5 hours on a single charge, and they'll set you back $39. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Homicide at downtown hotel remains unsolved, family wants to find and forgive killer

    Homicide at downtown hotel remains unsolved, family wants to find and forgive killer

    Monday, July 30 2018 12:13 AM EDT2018-07-30 04:13:04 GMT
    Family and friends of Stepfon Harris gathered at the place where he was shot and killed two years ago. (Source: WAVE 3 News)Family and friends of Stepfon Harris gathered at the place where he was shot and killed two years ago. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
    Family and friends of Stepfon Harris gathered at the place where he was shot and killed two years ago. (Source: WAVE 3 News)Family and friends of Stepfon Harris gathered at the place where he was shot and killed two years ago. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    It’s been exactly two years since father of five Stepfon Harris was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn. The killer hasn’t been caught. Without any new information, the police investigation has gone cold. 

    More >>

    It’s been exactly two years since father of five Stepfon Harris was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn. The killer hasn’t been caught. Without any new information, the police investigation has gone cold. 

    More >>

  • UK student disappears while swimming in Israel

    UK student disappears while swimming in Israel

    Sunday, July 29 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-07-30 02:36:02 GMT
    Jones, 19, disappeared while swimming with friends in the Mediterranean Sea. (Source: Twitter)Jones, 19, disappeared while swimming with friends in the Mediterranean Sea. (Source: Twitter)

    A student from the University of Kentucky who was studying abroad in the Middle East this summer is missing this weekend following a swimming accident in Tel Aviv, Israel.  TeNiya Elnora Jones, a sophomore, was swimming on Saturday in the Mediterranean Sea with two other students. Jones, 19, who is from Ft. Meyers, Florida, was studying in a summer program focusing on Arabic language.

    More >>

    A student from the University of Kentucky who was studying abroad in the Middle East this summer is missing this weekend following a swimming accident in Tel Aviv, Israel.  TeNiya Elnora Jones, a sophomore, was swimming on Saturday in the Mediterranean Sea with two other students. Jones, 19, who is from Ft. Meyers, Florida, was studying in a summer program focusing on Arabic language.

    More >>

  • A Comedy Jam for an injured officer on Friday

    A Comedy Jam for an injured officer on Friday

    Sunday, July 29 2018 10:31 PM EDT2018-07-30 02:31:58 GMT
    Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)
    Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Thomas Wells, 22. (Source: Family photos)

    Louisville Corrections Officers are trying to help one of their own in a tough spot, with a bunch of laughs by hosting the Laugh Until You Turn Blue Benefit Comedy Show this Friday. 

    More >>

    Louisville Corrections Officers are trying to help one of their own in a tough spot, with a bunch of laughs by hosting the Laugh Until You Turn Blue Benefit Comedy Show this Friday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly