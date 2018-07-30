True Star Trek fans need these Spock-ear Vulcan earbuds

The earbuds come with silicone eartips in three sizes. (Source: thinkgeek.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Star Trek fans rejoice. Now you can show your Vulcan pride by sporting a pair of officially licensed Star Trek wireless Vulcan earbuds.

Available from thinkgeek.com, the buds feature an inline microphone and one-click button to answer or end calls, adjust volume and control your music.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The buds are color-matched to Spock's original Vulcan skin tone makeup and come with silicone eartips in three sizes.



You can use them for 4-5 hours on a single charge, and they'll set you back $39.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.