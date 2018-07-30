Very tall music fan wins the internet by watching entire concert on his knees so that fans behind him can see

(WAVE) - We've all been there. You go to a concert, you have a great view, and then that guy arrives to stand in front of you, and you spend the rest of the show looking at his back instead of the show. Well, in this case, that guy is 6'10 and he's a complete gentleman.

Twitter user @HaleyLough captured this magic moment at a recent Halsey concert.

In this house we respect this man who realized he was too tall so he watched the Halsey concert on his knees. pic.twitter.com/nN9XVj66Im — Haley Lough (@HaleyLough) July 26, 2018

The tweet has gone viral and the man is the new hero that we all need. Halsey herself saw the tweet and commented, prompting a response from the tall man himself.

He came to the meet and greet and has been a fan for a really long time. He was sooo sweet and soooo amazing. I could literally cry rn this is so cute/cool. https://t.co/bKkjapl11l — h (@halsey) July 26, 2018

And the internet is in love with this guy.

Just an example of how simple it is to be a decent person when you’ve been doing it your whole life. Everybody saying “he shouldn’t have to kneel” are absolutely correct - he didn’t have to. He CHOSE to, which is what makes this act of kindness so amazing. #SweetestThingEver ♥? — Sweets (@Sweetsie_McGee) July 27, 2018

AND HES WEARING HER MERCH. How can I love a picture so much — claire ? (@itsclairealex) July 26, 2018

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.