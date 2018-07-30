Very tall music fan wins the internet by watching entire concert on his knees so that fans behind him can see

One mom blogger tells parents to quit complaining about back to school shopping because teachers deserve nice things.More >>
One mom blogger tells parents to quit complaining about back to school shopping because teachers deserve nice things.More >>
Join us today for WAVE 3 News Midday to get the scoop on the hottest tech that every kid will want this school year.More >>
Join us today for WAVE 3 News Midday to get the scoop on the hottest tech that every kid will want this school year.More >>
A 6'10'' man watches entire Halsey concert on his knees so that fans behind him could see. His thoughtfulness has taken the internet by storm.More >>
A 6'10'' man watches entire Halsey concert on his knees so that fans behind him could see. His thoughtfulness has taken the internet by storm.More >>
Interim Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis has offered a settlement to JCPS, the Department of Education confirms.More >>
Interim Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis has offered a settlement to JCPS, the Department of Education confirms.More >>
Tim Harper puts the "assist" into assisted living at Atria in East Louisville. That's because he's in tune with the residents there, playing his guitar, banjo and the piano.More >>
Tim Harper puts the "assist" into assisted living at Atria in East Louisville. That's because he's in tune with the residents there, playing his guitar, banjo and the piano.More >>