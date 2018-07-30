Very tall music fan wins the internet by watching entire concert - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Very tall music fan wins the internet by watching entire concert on his knees so that fans behind him can see

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
(WAVE) - We've all been there. You go to a concert, you have a great view, and then that guy arrives to stand in front of you, and you spend the rest of the show looking at his back instead of the show. Well, in this case, that guy is 6'10 and he's a complete gentleman. 

Twitter user @HaleyLough captured this magic moment at a recent Halsey concert. 

The tweet has gone viral and the man is the new hero that we all need. Halsey herself saw the tweet and commented, prompting a response from the tall man himself.  

And the internet is in love with this guy. 

