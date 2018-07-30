Everything you need to know about hand, foot, and mouth disease, - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Everything you need to know about hand, foot, and mouth disease, the highly-contagious virus spreading among kids

By Lauren Jones, Anchor/Meteorologist
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When you think of summer vacation, you normally don't think of a trip to the doctor's office.

But a common virus is spreading around WAVE Country that normally affects children during the school year, not necessarily during the summer months.

It's the so-called "daycare disease."

Cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease are common during the school year when kids spend a lot of time together, but surprisingly, this miserable virus is causing a lot of kids to get sick right before the new school year begins.

Anyone can catch the virus, but young children tend to get it most.

Unlike some viruses, there are obvious signs with this one, that your child may be getting sick.

Watch for blisters on their hands, the soles of their feet and inside or around their mouths. Other red flags include a fever or a sore throat. Many kids also report a lack of appetite and low energy.

The good news is that symptoms usually clear up in five to seven days, even without a trip to the doctor. The bad news, however, is that patients can remain contagious for several days, or even weeks, after the virus disappears.

If symptoms last more than 10 days, it's a good idea to go to the doctor so it doesn't turn into a much more serious disease like meningitis.

To make matters worse, treatment options are limited. It's one of those "just let it run its course" illnesses.

There are things you can do at home to lessen your chances of getting sick. Doctors say to wash your hands often, especially if you're a parent who has a child in diapers. Disinfect any contaminated surfaces with soap and water, and bleach if possible. Make sure to wash clothing, bedding, and other washable items of whomever has the illness.

If your child is sick, it's important to keep him or her home from daycare, school, or any group activities, as the virus is highly contagious.

If you are sick, avoid foods and drinks that are too acidic, like orange juice, or fruit, because those can irritate sores inside the mouth. Doctors also say to stick to milder or cold foods, and if all else fails, over-the-counter medications can help, too.

