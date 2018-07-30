Everything you need to know about hand, foot, and mouth disease, the highly-contagious virus spreading among kids

When you're out having fun in the sun this summer, remember to take steps to prevent sunburn.More >>
When you're out having fun in the sun this summer, remember to take steps to prevent sunburn.More >>
Routine checks for breast, prostate, cervical and colon cancer save lives, but screening rates for all but colon cancer have stalled in recent years, U.S. health officials report.More >>
Routine checks for breast, prostate, cervical and colon cancer save lives, but screening rates for all but colon cancer have stalled in recent years, U.S. health officials report.More >>
There's no shortage of good diet advice, but the following tips have scientific research to support them.More >>
There's no shortage of good diet advice, but the following tips have scientific research to support them.More >>
Strict blood pressure control not only benefits your heart, it might also help save your brain, preliminary research suggests.More >>
Strict blood pressure control not only benefits your heart, it might also help save your brain, preliminary research suggests.More >>
Ever wonder what lengths your dog might go to if you were in trouble?More >>
Ever wonder what lengths your dog might go to if you were in trouble?More >>
There's no shortage of good diet advice, but the following tips have scientific research to support them.More >>
There's no shortage of good diet advice, but the following tips have scientific research to support them.More >>