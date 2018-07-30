Reports: UK student's body washes ashore after drowning in Israel

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The body of a student from the University of Kentucky who was studying abroad in the Middle East was found early Monday, according to reports.

TeNiya Elnora Jones, a sophomore, was swimming on Saturday in the Mediterranean Sea with two other students. Jones, 19, who is from Ft. Meyers, Florida, was studying in a summer program focusing on Arabic language.

One of the students swimming with Jones said they were pulled out to sea after being caught up in a strong current. The other two students made it back to the shoreline, but Jones did not. Her body washed ashore in Tel Aviv, Israel, according to the Times Of Israel website.

Israeli officials had initiated a massive search-and-rescue effort once students called them.

Family members confirmed the tragedy to the Fort Myers News Press, the daily newspaper in the family's hometown.

"We are in continual contact with Teniya’s family, officials in Israel, officials from the State Department and our Congressional delegation, to provide all the support we can for the family, students and others involved," UK President Eli Capilouto said. "We will do everything possible to provide whatever support is needed.”

