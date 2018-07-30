Reports: UK student's body washes ashore after drowning in Israel

When you think of summer vacation, you normally don't think of a trip to the doctor's office.More >>
When you think of summer vacation, you normally don't think of a trip to the doctor's office.More >>
It’s been exactly two years since father of five Stepfon Harris was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn. The killer hasn’t been caught. Without any new information, the police investigation has gone cold.More >>
It’s been exactly two years since father of five Stepfon Harris was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn. The killer hasn’t been caught. Without any new information, the police investigation has gone cold.More >>
A student from the University of Kentucky who was studying abroad in the Middle East this summer is missing this weekend following a swimming accident in Tel Aviv, Israel. TeNiya Elnora Jones, a sophomore, was swimming on Saturday in the Mediterranean Sea with two other students. Jones, 19, who is from Ft. Meyers, Florida, was studying in a summer program focusing on Arabic language.More >>
A student from the University of Kentucky who was studying abroad in the Middle East this summer is missing this weekend following a swimming accident in Tel Aviv, Israel. TeNiya Elnora Jones, a sophomore, was swimming on Saturday in the Mediterranean Sea with two other students. Jones, 19, who is from Ft. Meyers, Florida, was studying in a summer program focusing on Arabic language.More >>
Louisville Corrections Officers are trying to help one of their own in a tough spot, with a bunch of laughs by hosting the Laugh Until You Turn Blue Benefit Comedy Show this Friday.More >>
Louisville Corrections Officers are trying to help one of their own in a tough spot, with a bunch of laughs by hosting the Laugh Until You Turn Blue Benefit Comedy Show this Friday.More >>
The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit has arrested the boyfriend of the woman found dead inside a dumpster. Police arrested 59-year-old Georges Edward Stokes on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. and charged him with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.More >>
The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit has arrested the boyfriend of the woman found dead inside a dumpster. Police arrested 59-year-old Georges Edward Stokes on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. and charged him with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.More >>