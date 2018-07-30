Louisville man charged joint cyber crimes investigation involving minors

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky officials have arrested a Louisville man on 13 counts involving child pornography and seeking sex with a minor in Indiana.

Eric Clifford Sutherland, 27, was arrested July 27 by investigators with the Kentucky Attorney General's Cyber Crimes Unit.

The agency began a joint investigation with the Department of Homeland Security after a complaint was made to Homeland Security by a Southern Indiana family alleging that an adult in Louisville was soliciting a minor over Instagram and Snapchat for sexual images.

Investigators identified Sutherland as the suspect and say he was initially pretending to be a female. They also said Sutherland sent sexual images and videos to the minor and made threats to publish images of the victim if the minor did not meet him in person.

Cyber investigators obtained online account records which showed that Sutherland was repeatedly friending juveniles and then immediately asked to receive images from them. Child sex abuse images were found on one of the multiple electronic devices belonging to Sutherland.

Sutherland was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is being held on a $75,000 cash bond. He is charged with charged with six counts of possessing child porn; six counts of using of a minor in a sexual performance and one count of using a minor to procure a minor for sex.

