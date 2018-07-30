Championship rings taken in burglary of Scott Frost's house - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Championship rings taken in burglary of Scott Frost's house

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File). FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Nebraska NCAA college football head coach Scott Frost listens to a question during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb.
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). FILE- In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Nebraska NCAA college football head coach Scott Frost listens to a question during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - New Nebraska football coach Scott Frost had an estimated $165,000 in memorabilia taken from his home over the weekend, Lincoln police said Monday.

Burglars entered Frost's southwest Lincoln home through the unlocked garage between Friday at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Capt. Danny Reitan said. He said Frost and his family don't live in the home yet because it is under renovation and didn't know whether Frost was in Lincoln over the weekend.

Missing are two Nebraska championship rings, 10 Oregon championship rings, two Central Florida championship rings, five pairs of Air Jordan shoes and a gaming console.

No arrests have been made and there were no suspects, Reitan said.

Frost did not immediately respond to a message left through the Nebraska Athletic Department.

The burglary occurred less than a week before Nebraska begins preseason practice.

Frost, who signed a seven-year contract that pays him $5 million this year, was The Associated Press national coach of the year after leading Central Florida to a 13-0 record last season.

Frost grew up 90 minutes west of Lincoln, in Wood River, and won a share of the 1997 national championship as the Cornhuskers' quarterback. Nebraska hired him in December to take over a program that went 4-8 last season and hasn't won a conference championship since 1999.

