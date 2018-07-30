Man dubbed 'the insurance burglar' arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man wanted for multiple burglaries of insurance agencies in Oldham County has been arrested and police say his crime spree spanned more than one county.

Robert Eugene Weathers, 50, of Crestwood, was booked into the Oldham County Jail on July 27.

One week earlier, Oldham County Police released surveillance video of one of the insurance agency burglaries. That video showed a man pulling a television set off the wall before taking the TV and other items from the business.

Oldham County Police say it was tips they received from the public, along with information from authorities in Shelby County that identified Weathers as the person involved. More than 30 burglaries of insurance offices had been committed in Shelby County between 2003 and 2010.

Weathers will be arraigned in Oldham District Court on August 1.

