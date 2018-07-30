LA-bound LeBron won't close door on return to Cleveland

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
AKRON, Ohio (AP) - LeBron James won't rule out a second homecoming in Cleveland.
The NBA superstar, who earlier this month ended his second stint with the Cavaliers by signing a four-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, told The Associated Press on Monday there could be a day when he plays in his home state again.
Asked if he could end his career in Cleveland, James says he doesn't "close the chapter on anything or close the book on anything."
When James announced he was leaving the Cavs, Cleveland owner Dan Gilbert said the team would retire "the famous #23 Cavs jersey one day down the line."
James says he didn't know about Gilbert's comment. But he says it's awesome.
___
More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.More >>
A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.More >>
Thousands more are fleeing their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California, while firefighters made progress in a battle against a deadly blaze farther north.More >>
Thousands more are fleeing their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California, while firefighters made progress in a battle against a deadly blaze farther north.More >>
The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually uncheckedMore >>
The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes is burning virtually uncheckedMore >>
Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White HouseMore >>
Michael Cohen, President Trump's former "fixer," is turning more aggressive and public, in open warfare with the White HouseMore >>
An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of ReddingMore >>
An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of ReddingMore >>
2 minutes, 8 barrels: Surfer Koa Smith takes an epic ride into historyMore >>
2 minutes, 8 barrels: Surfer Koa Smith takes an epic ride into historyMore >>
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remainsMore >>
Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remainsMore >>
Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of ReddingMore >>
Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of ReddingMore >>
Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own strugglesMore >>
Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own strugglesMore >>
A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highwayMore >>
A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highwayMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod RosensteinMore >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod RosensteinMore >>
President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.More >>
President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.More >>