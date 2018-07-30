College students sign with UPS for free college tuition

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When you think about signing day, you think division one sports, but these students aren't trying to play college sports, they're UPS employees.

UPS is delivering a lot more than just your packages, try a debt free college education.

The students, who are also part-time UPS employees, are signing what is almost impossible for the modern college student to perceive, fully-paid college tuition.

It's because of UPS's Metro College, a partnership with UofL and JCTC.

Students work part-time at UPS and get their full-time undergraduate tuition paid, as well as book-reimbursement money, bonuses and other benefits.



"I'm just excited," said incoming college freshman, Kerry Williams. "I'm going to be graduating debt-free, going to school for free."



"It feels like someone actually cares about the younger generation trying to pursue a degree as well as going to work," said senior, Bria Shaw, who will be going into her last semester.



"To know I could have been paying that money after school is crazy," said sophomore, Savannah VanGotum. "And to know that they've paid that much money and care enough to pay that much money for me to go to college is crazy. This should be made a bigger deal because this is a big deal for us."



The program,celebrating it's 20th anniversary, has invested $131 million into over 17,000 students since it's inception.

