JCPS PTA holding Back-to-School Clothing Blitz

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 15th District PTA Back-to-School Clothing Blitz is a way for JCPS students and families in need to prepare for the upcoming school year.

The clothing blitz began on Monday and goes though Saturday, August 4.

Any eligible family can go to the clothing blitz and get a new uniform as well as other back to school clothing for free.

Those interested must register through their child's school. All visits to shop much be scheduled in advance by a school employee, such as a Family Resource and Youth Services Center.

According to a release from JCPS, this program serves more than 10,000 families each year.

