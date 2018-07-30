Dwyane Wade still not saying if he will play a 16th season - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Dwyane Wade still not saying if he will play a 16th season

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) - Dwyane Wade's future remains a mystery.

The Miami Heat guard wouldn't say Monday if he has decided whether to play this season, which would be his 16th in the NBA. His future has been the source of much speculation for several weeks, with retirement a possibility.

"In due time," Wade said. "Time will tell."

Wade briefly addressed the issue while on a call promoting his role as an ambassador for the upcoming Jr. NBA World Championship that starts Aug. 7 in Orlando, Florida.

Wade has become heavily involved in youth basketball in recent years, primarily because of his sponsorship of an AAU team and his son Zaire's involvement on elite-level squads.

"This is the purest form of basketball, to be able to be around kids at this age, before it becomes a business," Wade said.

Heat President Pat Riley said last week the team will be patient while awaiting Wade's decision, with the hope of an answer by mid-August.

Wade spent his first 13 seasons with Miami, then left for Chicago and eventually Cleveland before he was traded back to the Heat in February. Wade appeared in 26 regular-season and playoff games with Miami after the trade, all off the bench, averaging 12.9 points.

He is averaging 22.5 points for his career, and was part of all three Heat championship teams in 2006, 2012 and 2013.

