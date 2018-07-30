Jets' Darnold ends holdout, signs 4-year, 30.25 million deal

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Sports Writer
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - The New York Jets have signed Sam Darnold to a four-year, $30.25 million deal, ending the rookie quarterback's contract holdout.
Darnold missed the first three days of training camp practice while his representatives and the team worked out the details of his contract.
The Jets announced the signing Monday with a post on Twitter featuring a short video of Darnold saying he's happy to be signed and calling it a "very special moment."
The 21-year-old quarterback was the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft in April. He is expected to compete with Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater for the Jets' starting job.
While the amount of Darnold's contract was already clear under the NFL's wage slotting system, the hang-up appeared to be over contract language.
