ACC Preview: It's Clemson (and maybe Miami) and everyone else

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Where is the bottom? Every league has a bad team that everyone else beats up on. The Big 12 has Kansas. The Pac-12 has Oregon State. The Big 10 has Rutgers and Illinois. The SEC has Vanderbilt.

Who is the worst team in the ACC? Every team is capable of going bowling. There may not be as many top-level teams in this league, and the league may be full of mostly 7-5 or 6-6 caliber teams, but there is no bottom. Even then, the league will be Clemson and everyone else. It will be a major surprise if a team other than Clemson wins the ACC.

Clemson may get dropped in a game like Syracuse last year, but the Tigers are far too talented and deep to not win the league. Miami probably poses the biggest threat, but there is still a wide gap between the Hurricanes and Clemson, and outside of that no other team is ready. Accept the fact that Clemson will win the league, and that the rest of the ACC will be fun because of how balanced the third tier is.

Syracuse

The Computer Says: 4.1-7.9 (1.8-6.2)

My Gut Says: 6-6

Win Total: 5.5

Most Important Game: October 27 vs. NC State

Breakdown: Defense. It’s been the weak link in the first two years of Dino Babers’ tenure, and it has to get better. Syracuse has been good enough in flashes to do things like upset Virginia Tech in 2016 and Clemson a year ago, but if this team wants to get out of the perpetual 3-to-4 win hell it's been in lately, there needs to be defensive improvement. There just isn’t enough talent on defense going into 2018, so the unit will have to overachieve expectations to get there. It will be close. The two-game home stretch against North Carolina and NC State on Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 will be the deciding factor. The Orange should be good enough to beat North Carolina, but can they rise up the next week to beat NC State? This team will live on the edge all year.

Win Total Play: None

Virginia

The Computer Says: 4.4-7.6 (1.9-6.1)

My Gut Says: 6-6

Win Total: 5

Most Important Game: Sept. 1 vs. Richmond

Breakdown: Virginia, despite a humiliating 49-7 bowl loss to Navy and losing six of seven to end last season, beat expectations in 2017. No one expected the Cavaliers to get to six wins, but they did. Now, expectations are a bit higher in Bronco Mendenhall’s third year, despite losing some key pieces from the 2017 squad. Overall, the team is still experienced, and I am a believer in Mendenhall’s coaching ability. The run game, horrible a year ago, has nowhere to go but up. The defense will be good. Depth issues are what will ultimately hold this team back, and one has to wonder how much. The next men up taking over the voids filled by last year’s stars need to stay healthy. It’s not too often you see a Power 5 team have an FCS opponent listed as its most important game, but I believe the opener against Richmond will tell us a lot. Richmond is a good FCS opponent and Virginia has slipped up against FCS foes in previous season openers, including getting destroyed by Richmond in Mendenhall’s 2016 debut. If Virginia struggles vs. Richmond or loses, it could be a regressive year. If the Cavaliers dominate, I think the team is in better shape. It will be a fight to get to six wins either way, and I believe that is their ceiling.

Win Total Play: None

Boston College

The Computer Says: 5.6-6.4 (2.4-5.6)

My Gut Says: 4-8

Win Total: 6

Most Important Game: October 13 vs. Louisville

Breakdown: Boston College has consistently been a 6- or 7-win team under Steve Addazio, and has traditionally relied solely on its defense to get there. Last year, however, the bowl-game run was fueled by the offense finding its way in the second half of the season. Boston College has a great running back in A.J. Dillon, and QB Anthony Brown could be due for a good year if he can stay healthy. Those two combined with the traditionally strong Boston College defense could make for another year playing in a bowl game. The schedule is tough – the conference road games are all challenging against bowl teams from last year, and they have home games against the top two ACC contenders in Clemson and Miami. Getting to six wins likely will require a home upset against one of those two or stealing a road win against the likes of Purdue or Wake Forest. I don’t think it will happen, especially with the question marks at quarterback. Either way, the Oct. 13 home game vs. Louisville is a must win to make the Miami and Clemson home games relevant.

Win Total Play: Under 6 wins

Georgia Tech

The Computer Says: 5.0-7.0 (2.6-5.4)

My Gut Says: 7-5

Win Total: 6

Most Important Game: September 15 at Pittsburgh

Breakdown: It’s a big year for Georgia Tech and Paul Johnson, and one has to wonder if the triple option is the way to go. With quarterback TaQuan Marshall back and with an extra year of experience under his belt, I think the option attack will be fine. It’s the defense that will make or break Georgia Tech in 2018. The defense doesn’t necessarily need to be better, it just needs to be more disruptive to force more turnovers and give the option offense shorter fields to work with. Georgia Tech’s secret weapon is their punter Pressley Harvin, who is one of the best in the country. The option is all about field position. Unfortunately, Georgia Tech faces a brutal schedule, with road games at South Florida, Virginia Tech, Louisville, and Georgia, as well as drawing Clemson from the Atlantic Division at home and also Miami. The schedule is too difficult for a breakout season like the Yellow Jackets had in 2014, but this team should be good enough to scrape six wins together. I think any path to a bowl lies in at worst splitting the two road games at South Florida on Sept. 8 and at Pittsburgh on Sept. 15. Pitt is the weaker team of those two, and the better chance for a win.

Win Total Play: None

North Carolina

The Computer Says: 6.0-6.0 (3.5-4.5)

My Gut Says: 5-7

Win Total: 5

Most Important Game: September 15 vs. UCF

Breakdown: North Carolina had a dreadful year a year ago, bottoming out to a 3-9 record. Bringing in transfer quarterback Brandon Harris didn’t work and not much went right. To make matters worse, the offensive line loses almost everyone and there is a lot of defensive turnover. North Carolina will have to rely on the offense, specifically the skill-position players, hope the offensive line gels and that Larry Fedora can work his magic if the Tar Heels are going to get back to six wins. Fortunately, the schedule is favorable. No Clemson, no Florida State, and the only road game that seems truly daunting is the Sept. 27 tilt at Miami. The Sept. 15 home game vs. UCF is a chance to make a statement and will go a long way in determining if North Carolina is a contender for a bowl. I don’t see the defense improving enough to get to six wins. This team will win more than three and be more competitive than a year ago, but there are still too many question marks.

Win Total Play: None

Duke

The Computer Says: 6.3-5.7 (3.5-4.5)

My Gut Says: 6-6

Win Total: 6

Most Important Game: September 29 vs. Virginia Tech

Breakdown: Duke returns a lot of production on both sides of the ball from last year’s seven-win team that won the Quick Lane Bowl. The defense should be really good and head coach David Cutcliffe should continue to do his thing on offense. However, the ACC schedule will be tougher than a year ago, which might offset any improvement in the win column. The Blue Devils play two road games against non-conference Power 5 opponents, and have to travel to both Miami and Clemson. That means they will have to spring an upset against Northwestern or Baylor on the road, or beat a team like Virginia Tech at home on Sept. 29. I think they will steal one of those three, but overall this is going to be another team on the bubble of bowl eligibility. It’s a shame because this year’s team is better than it was a year ago.

Win Total Play: None

Wake Forest

The Computer Says: 6.8-5.2 (3.8-4.2)

My Gut Says: 5-7

Win Total: 6.5

Most Important Game: August 30 at Tulane

Breakdown: Wake Forest has slowly improved under Dave Clawson, reaching eight wins and beating Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl a year ago. Despite losing quarterback John Wolford and some key defensive players, this team should still be experienced enough at the rest of the positions on offense and in the secondary to avoid a drop-off. The question is how big of a role did Wolford play? Whomever steps in at QB will have experience and depth on the offensive line and skill positions to work with. The Demon Deacons play a challenging road slate, with all 4 ACC road games being at bowl teams from a year ago, plus having to play Clemson and Notre Dame at home. It’s hard to believe this team will be able to top eight wins from last year; even getting to six will be an accomplishment. That makes the Thursday Night opener at Tulane important, as Wake Forest has to set the tone early against a Green Waves team that will be much improved. If Wake Forest drops that game, finding six wins will be a real struggle.

Win Total Play: None

Pittsburgh

The Computer Says: 5.1-6.9 (3.9-4.1)

My Gut Says: 3-9

Win Total: 5

Most Important Game: September 8 vs. Penn State

Breakdown: Pittsburgh has been an odd team under Patt Narduzzi, often playing to the level of its competition, whether bad (overtime games vs. Youngstown State or three losses to teams with losing records in 2017) or good (beating undefeated Miami last year, Big 10 Champ Penn State in 2016 and eventual national champ Clemson in 2016). It’s clear the team has a high ceiling but cannot consistently reach it. The Panthers played much better over the second half of last season, closing a disappointing 5-7 campaign with the big Miami win to bring some momentum into 2018. The play of quarterback Kenny Pickett was one reason for the turnaround, and if he can play the entire 2018 season like he did a year ago, Pitt should have a winning season. The schedule is difficult, however. Pittsburgh plays one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country – at UCF, at Notre Dame, at home vs. Penn State and a sneaky tough FCS game against Albany. Not to mention having to make road trips to Miami and Wake Forest. Even if Pitt is better, the schedule may keep it from showing. Pitt will have to do what it has normally done and pull an upset or two to get to a bowl. Why not make that their first real test, at home against Penn State on Sept. 8? It’s a rivalry game which the Panthers won two years ago, and it would be a great way to establish momentum going forward if they can win or keep it close. Ultimately, I don’t see Pitt pulling enough upsets to get to the six-win mark this year.

Win Total Play: None

Florida State

The Computer Says: 6.9.-5.1 (4.2-3.8)

My Gut Says: 7-5

Win Total: 8

Most Important Game: September 3 vs. Virginia Tech

Breakdown: Florida State had a bad year last year, especially in the first half, but a soft schedule in the second half allowed the Seminoles to at least get to six wins and win a bowl game. Coach Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M and Willie Taggart was brought in to try to inject some life in the Florida State program that had not lived up to expectations since its 2013 national title. Talent will never be an issue at Florida State, which is why there shouldn’t be much room for panic after losing so much from the defensive side of the ball that was never the issue last year. The next men up should be fine. The offense was the inconsistent part, losing starting quarterback Deondre Francois in Game 1 and never was able to recover. There is talent at the skill positions, so as long as Taggart can find a quarterback who can get the offense going, this team should rebound. It may be too much to ask for this team to be back to competing for ACC titles and national championships right away (especially with road games at Miami and Notre Dame) but last year was probably as low as this program can get. The Seminoles need to start the season fast, which is why the Labor Day opener at home against Virginia Tech is a must win. If they lose the game, it could snowball toward another lousy season. I think eight wins is the ceiling for this team in 2018 unless FSU really breaks out, which is why I think under eight wins is a safe bet; at worst you push.

Win Total Play: UNDER 8 wins

North Carolina State

The Computer Says: 7.1-4.9 (4.2-3.8)

My Gut Says: 7-5

Win Total: 7.5

Most Important Game: September 15 vs. West Virginia

Breakdown: North Carolina State had a good team a year ago, but shot itself in the foot when it mattered most. Now this year, with seven players moving to the NFL, the Wolfpack will have to try to rebound. The offense should still be good, with most of the pieces back. If the Wolfpack are going to have a good 2018, they will have to lean on the offense and hope that the defense can rebound despite all of the talent lost, including Bradley Chubb. N.C. State has one of the more favorable ACC schedules, with a road game at Clemson being the most difficult. However the non-conference slate is tricky. The Wolfpack get perhaps the most difficult FCS opponent possible in the opener in James Madison, then have to host 2017 bowl winner Georgia State, take on a West Virginia team at home expected to contend for the Big 12 title and go on the road to Marshall, which is expected to contend for the Conference USA title. All four games are winnable, and N.C. State surely will be favored in three, if not all four, but none is guaranteed. I think the Sept. 15 West Virginia game at home is most important, as that is the one team standing in the way of a likely 4-0 start. I think N.C. State goes 3-1 in non-conference and finds a way to split its ACC games. Another 7-5 season, nothing special but it beats bottoming out which can happen when you lose as much to the NFL draft as N.C. State did after last year.

Win Total Play: None

Louisville

The Computer Says: 7.5-4.5 (4.6-3.4)

My Gut Says: 7-5

Win Total: 7

Most Important Game: September 22 at Virginia

Breakdown: While everyone is talking about how Louisville will move on after Lamar Jackson, the wise guys in the room are concerned about other positions, namely the defensive line and running back. Bobby Petrino will continue to do Bobby Petrino things and the offense should still be fine without Jackson, even if the offense isn’t quite as good. The real question is on defense; what can we expect? The defense must get better, and needs to put more pressure on opposing offenses. That starts with the defensive line, and there is a lot of uncertainty there. Unfortunately for Louisville, the Cards share the honor with Texas A&M of having to play both Alabama and Clemson, arguably college football’s two best teams, and unlike A&M, Louisville has to play both away from home. Given that there are two likely losses there, Louisville will have to hold serve at home. The rest of the schedule isn’t too bad – you can argue that their next four toughest opponents after Alabama and Clemson – Florida State, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and NC State – all have to come to Louisville. The road schedule isn’t the hardest outside of the Clemson game, with winnable games at Virginia, Syracuse and Boston College. The offense alone should be good enough to win six or seven games against that lineup, and show flashes of brilliance, but the overall package won’t be there for a special season. Louisville likely will be 2-1 after its first three before the road trip to Virginia, which is a game that can define the season. If the Cards can win in Charlottesville, an 8- or 9-win season isn’t out of the question. Lose, and the fanbase should be happy with just another bowl appearance.

Win Total Play: None

Virginia Tech

The Computer Says: 8.3-3.7 (5.1-2.9)

My Gut Says: 10-2

Win Total: 8.5

Most Important Game: November 17 vs. Miami

Breakdown: Since Justin Fuente’s arrival in Blacksburg, the Virginia Tech fanbase has had a lot of hope and rising expectations. His first season was solid, with a trip to the ACC Championship game, which raised the expectations and had the fanbase thinking there were even bigger things in store. But then Jerod Evans declared for the NFL Draft, causing Fuente to have to rely on a freshman quarterback, and Virginia Tech had a decent season, but not as good as 2016. While the Hokies won’t have to rely on a freshman quarterback anymore, the defense has been wiped out with graduation and turnover. Not much comes back. Fortunately for Virginia Tech, the Hokies have longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster calling the shots and working the schemes, but it will be a tall task to ask a defense that green to continue the standard. The offense will have to pull the weight until the defense can get dialed in. For an ACC schedule, it's not bad – no Clemson, no Louisville, no N..C State – with the season opener at Florida State probably being the most difficult road tilt, and a home game on Nov. 17 vs. Miami. Playing at Florida State to open the year isn’t the most ideal way to break in a defense, but after that there are three cupcakes and a winnable road game at Duke to get settled in. On which game is most important, it depends on expectations. If an ACC title game appearance is the expectation, the Miami game is probably most important. If simply staying the course and having a decent 2018 is the goal, setting the table for what should be a breakout 2019, the opener vs. Florida State is probably most important. Since Hokie fans probably expected an ACC title contender in Year 3 under Fuente, let’s say the Miami game is most important. Either way, the Hokies will have to split the Miami/Florida State games at a minimum to contend. I think they will, and the defense will get settled in after an opening-week loss.

Win Total Play: None

Miami

The Computer Says: 10.3-1.7 (6.7-1.3)

My Gut Says: 10-2

Win Total: 9.5

Most Important Game: September 2 vs. LSU

Breakdown: Miami, for the first 10 games last year, was back. It was as if The U of old was in again. The turnover chain was perhaps the most exciting college football gimmick of the century. Miami had perhaps the two luckiest wins of the season over Florida State and Georgia Tech, and then blew out good Virginia Tech and Notre Dame teams at home. Then the last three games happened -- a loss at a Pitt team that didn’t even go bowling, a blowout loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship game, and a home loss in the Orange Bowl to Wisconsin. Which Miami team will we see in 2018? The team that had all of the mojo in its first 10, or the team that looked human in its last three? The offense should be good at every position, and if quarterback Malik Rosier can return to form, the offense should be explosive. The defense was a turnover machine last year, but it was led by its defensive line, which has suffered serious turnover. The back seven, however, should be good, but the defensive line is what generates those turnovers. Without the turnovers, Miami probably goes 8-4 a season ago. The schedule is a mixed bag. In non-conference, apart from the layup against Savannah State, you have games against LSU at a neutral site, a tricky road game at defending MAC champ Toledo (who was leading Miami at halftime last year in Miami), and a home game against resurgent Florida International. The schedule is more forgiving in ACC play -- no Clemson, no N.C. State, no Louisville. Florida State is at home. There is a tough two-game stretch at Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech that likely will decide the division title. If Miami can split those two games, it should be in good shape. The most important game, in my opinion, is the opener vs. LSU. While it will have no bearing on the ACC race, the Hurricanes would greatly benefit with a win to take the bad taste of the three-game losing streak out of their mouths and show the end of the year was a fluke. With a loss, there are a lot more questions and the momentum could be squashed. As it stands right now, Miami is favored in every game and that is why I think the 9.5 win total is a little low.

Win Total Play: Over 9.5 wins

Clemson

The Computer Says: 11.7-0.3 (7.9-0.1)

My Gut Says: 12-0

Win Total: 11

Most Important Game: October 27 at Florida State

Breakdown: Like Alabama, Clemson has as favorable of a schedule you can ask for. No Miami and no Virginia Tech. N.C. State and Louisville are at home. Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Texas A&M and Florida State are not sure things on the road, but let’s be real, Clemson should win each of those games. Georgia Tech is too inconsistent, Wake Forest doesn’t have the talent, and Texas A&M and Florida State are both in transition. Clemson has been a victim to questionable losses the past couple of seasons, so there is always the possibility that a team comes out of nowhere to beat the Tigers, but when you look at their schedule, there isn’t a game that you point to and say, "That’s going to be a tough one." The computer gives the road game at Wake Forest the lowest win probability for Clemson at 87.4 percent. Every other game is over 90 percent. However, I think Florida State will end up being a tougher opponent, so it's why I say it’s the most important game, but in reality, this team has a cakewalk to the ACC title game and will be a massive shock if the Tigers don’t get there. Clemson has one of the deepest and most talented teams in the country. The defensive line returns everyone and each is pro-caliber. The quarterback "battle" is between the reigning ACC Player of the Year and the No. 1 overall QB recruit from 2018, who likely will be a future NFL high draft pick. The team has loads of talent and depth at the skill positions. The only problem Clemson will face is how to get all these guys playing time and keep them happy. The over is a safe bet here. They may drop a game. But two? I don’t see it happening.

Win Total Play: 11 wins

