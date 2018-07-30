Crystal Rogers disappearance to be featured on Discovery Channel program

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The disappearance of Crystal Rogers and mystery surrounding it will be featured on a new television program.

'On the Case with Paula Zahn' will feature Roger's story Sunday, August 5 at 10 p.m. EST.

This is the description Discovery sent out:

This week we are ON THE CASE, in Bardstown, Kentucky, a picturesque small town that became the setting for a disturbing mystery when 35-year-old Crystal Rogers vanished without a trace. Crystal was a dedicated mother of five and it was highly unusual for her not to respond to calls or texts from her large family on a busy 4th of July weekend. Then just after Crystal's mother contacted law enforcement to report her missing, her empty car was discovered with a flat tire on the shoulder of the Blue Grass Parkway. Her keys, cellphone and purse were all still inside. As investigators studied the evidence around the abandoned vehicle, they quickly became convinced that the young mother had been the victim of foul play. A massive search involving hundreds of volunteers revealed few clues about Crystal's fate. The case would ultimately devastate Crystal's loving family and tear a close-knit community apart.

Family members including mother Sherry Ballard and local law enforcement are featured in the story, and can be seen in the trailer here.

Rogers, mother of five, was reported missing on July 5, 2015 when her car was found on the side of the road with keys, cellphone and wallet inside.

Her father, Tommy Ballard, was killed in November of 2016.

