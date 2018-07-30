Attorney files motion, says visibly pregnant prosecutor will prevent fair trial for alleged child molester

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Clark County mother was in court Monday for allegedly having sex with her 11-year-old son.

Natalie Harris is charged with child molestation and incest. Court records show Harris turned herself in to the Indiana State Police March 2017, telling police she had sex with her son in February. A trial for Harris is scheduled to begin August 7.

In court Monday, Harris' attorney Dawn Elston brought forward a motion asking that Deputy Prosecutor McCrite be recused from the trial. The motion said Harris would not be able to receive a fair trial being prosecuted by a visibly pregnant deputy prosecutor. The motion also argues the jury would be biased against Harris and their ability to be fair would be impacted by the visibly pregnant prosecutor.

Read the full filing and associated court documents here:

The judge took the motion under advisement, and is expected to make a judgement on the motion to recuse and a motion to suppress by the end of the day Monday.

