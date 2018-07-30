SEC Preview: Conference is Alabama's to lose ... again

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Once again, the SEC will be Alabama and everyone else. Georgia should be the next best of the bunch, but there is still a decent-sized gap between Georgia and Alabama. The Bulldogs are in their own class in the SEC East, and while they will face challenges from South Carolina, Florida and Missouri, it would take a monumental effort for Georgia not to be the SEC East representative in the SEC Championship Game. In the West, the battle for second place and Alabama’s top challenger, will be between Auburn and Mississippi State. Alabama not only benefits from being good, but also having one of the more favorable schedules in the SEC. It’s hard to see the Tide losing two games, let alone one, and as they showed last year, even one loss and no SEC title may not keep them out of the playoff.

Tennessee

The Computer Says: 4.7-7.3 (1.5-6.5)

My Gut Says: 4-8

Win Total: 5.5

Most Important Game: September 22 vs. Florida

Breakdown: Tennessee did the unthinkable last year, failing to win a single SEC game and sending Butch Jones to the unemployment line. After one of the craziest coaching searches in recent memory, Tennessee finally landed on former Alabama defensive coordinator Scott Pruitt. One has to wonder if Pruitt was Tennessee’s first, second, third, or even 10th choice. Regardless, this is the path Tennessee is going on. After the locker room turmoil of the Butch Jones era, the Volunteers first and foremost need to right the ship. I don’t think Tennessee should define the season by wins or losses but simply by getting the team on the right page and the attitudes in order as the schedule is a tough one. With so many question marks, I expect Tennessee to once again be the worst team in the SEC and flirt with another winless season in SEC play. The Florida game at home on Sept. 22 will tell us what we need to know. If the Vols cannot win that game, Tennessee will be 2-2 before a stretch of four likely losses at Georgia, at Auburn, vs. Alabama and at South Carolina, which would put them at 2-6 going into November. The 5.5 win total is way too high. The offense, which was awful a year ago, must improve and there are too many question marks even with Stanford transfer Keller Chryst coming in.

Win Total Play: Under 5.5 wins

Vanderbilt

The Computer Says: 4.5-7.5 (2.0-6.0)

My Gut Says: 6-6

Win Total: 4.5

Most Important Game: September 22 vs. South Carolina

Breakdown: Vanderbilt was unable to take advantage of a 4-0 non-conference performance and a down SEC East a year ago and still missed a bowl. The defense was bad and the offense was not good enough to pick up the slack, forcing QB Kyle Shurmur to do too much due to a lack of a run game. The offense should be better this year, and the defense will need to step it up if the Commodores want to get to six wins. The schedule is favorable as Vandy drew the two worst SEC West teams in Ole Miss and Arkansas. The Commodores get winnable SEC East opponents South Carolina and Florida at home. There are two likely layups in non-conference against Tennessee State and Nevada, but they have to be careful with Middle Tennessee and the road game at Notre Dame is likely a loss. That makes the first two SEC home games vs. South Carolina and Florida important. Vanderbilt will be underdogs to both and has to find a way to split those games to feel good about its bowl chances. I think Vandy will upset one of the two, and finish the year with home wins over Ole Miss and Tennessee and crack the six-win barrier to return to a bowl and save Derek Mason’s job.

Win Total Play: None

Kentucky

The Computer Says: 5.3-6.7 (2.3-5.7)

My Gut Says: 5-7

Win Total: 5.5

Most Important Game: September 22 vs. Mississippi State

Breakdown: Time to see how much experience matters, because Kentucky returns a lot of it. UK may not be the most talented team in the SEC, but the returning production on both sides of the ball is among the best in the league. Kentucky needs to improve from a year ago, especially throwing the ball as it cannot lean on running back Benny Snell as heavily as it did last year. Basketball will always reign supreme at Kentucky, but one has to wonder if the fanbase wants more than having to fight tooth and nail every year just to get to six wins on the football field. This year will be another one of those seasons. The Wildcats have a two-game home stretch against Mississippi State and South Carolina at the end of September. Any path to six wins requires at the very least a split here, preferably winning both. I think they will split those games but not be able to come up with that sixth win and finish the year 5-7. The SEC East will be better and Kentucky won’t have enough explosion on offense or toughness on defense to get it done.

Win Total Play: None

Arkansas

The Computer Says: 5.7-6.3 (2.2-5.8)

My Gut Says: 7-5

Win Total: 5.5

Most Important Game: September 29 vs. Texas A&M (in Arlington, TX)

Breakdown: I am not the biggest believer in the Chad Morris hire. He is a complete 180-degree turn from Bret Bielema, whose philosophy was mostly running the ball, running clock, playing at a slow pace and being conservative in general. Morris is a lot more fast-paced, throw the ball around, put points on the board. The problem with Morris at SMU was that defense was always an afterthought, which might not be the best way to go in the SEC. I expect Arkansas to be a poor man’s Texas A&M under Kevin Sumlin, with a 6-7 win ceiling. Regardless, I think Arkansas will be better in 2018. The team is experienced, and I think the defense will be the reason - which is the antithesis of a Chad Morris team. But until Morris can get the skill-position guys he needs for his system to thrive, they will have to lean on the defense, which should be good enough. The non-conference schedule is a bit tricky, with a road game at Colorado State (who is in rebuilding mode) and at home vs. what should be a good North Texas team. But Arkansas should be able to beat both. That makes the Sept. 29 game at AT&T Stadium vs. Texas A&M important. It seems like since this rivalry began at AT&T Stadium in SEC play in 2014, Arkansas year after year has snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in this game. Arkansas has looked like the better team each year but has yet to come away with a win. That needs to change or Arkansas likely will start SEC play 0-3. Fortunately, the Hogs get both Ole Miss and Vanderbilt at home, which should give them two shots at easy SEC wins. If they can hold serve against the non-conference schedule, six wins should be expected and seven wins isn’t out of the question.

Win Total Play: None

Ole Miss

The Computer Says: 7.2-4.8 (3.6-4.4)

My Gut Says: 3-9

Win Total: 6

Most Important Game: November 22 vs. Mississippi State

Breakdown: Without anything to play for, one has to wonder what will motivate Ole Miss this season. The Matt Luke hire was interesting, but makes sense. The Rebels overachieved a year ago by winning six games despite the offseason turmoil and losing their starting QB. The offense was good and the defense was not, and we can expect the same again this season. The success or failure of the season will be dictated by two things: How competitive Ole Miss can be, and the Thanksgiving finale at home vs. Mississippi State. While Ole Miss is under the NCAA hammer, it does not want rival Mississippi State to be able to take advantage and create separation. That makes the Nov. 22 game important, which would give Ole Miss two straight wins over Mississippi State despite being banned from bowl games and under NCAA sanctions. Overall I think this team will lose its edge and stop caring when the season turns bad. The opener against Texas Tech will tell us a lot. Ole Miss should be slight dogs and if the Rebels lose, they are likely to start the first half 3-3.

Win Total Play: None

LSU

The Computer Says: 6.9-5.1 (3.7-4.3)

My Gut Says: 7-5

Win Total: 7

Most Important Game: September 2 vs. Miami-FL

Breakdown: Like Ole Miss, LSU decided to just promote its interim head coach to the full-time position at the end of the 2016 season. Ed Orgeron’s 2017 season was mediocre and he needs a big year to keep the LSU faithful off his back. While there is a lot of turnover on offense, LSU expects to have a better quarterback with Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow, and the defense should be as strong as ever. Will LSU be able to score enough points to have the breakout season they have been looking for since 2011? We will know right away what the Tigers are capable of with the neutral-site toss-up vs. Miami in Arlington. That game will set the tone for the rest of the year. If LSU loses, the rumblings about Orgeron will get louder. If the Tigers win, it will give them some much-needed momentum. Yes, the Nov. 10 home game vs. Alabama is important, as that is the rival LSU fans want to beat more than any other, and have been unable to since 2011. But the tone has to be set early which is why the Miami game is so important. Lose against Miami and a 1-2 start is very realistic, and it makes tricky games like Louisiana Tech and Florida a lot more suspect and pressure-packed. Even though I think LSU will win two of three in a landmine stretch of home games vs. Georgia, Mississippi State and Alabama, the Tigers will find ways to shoot themselves in the foot in the road/neutral games and come up with a mere seven-win season, which is unacceptable by LSU standards.

Win Total Play: None

Texas A&M

The Computer Says: 6.6-5.4 (3.7-4.3)

My Gut Says: 6-6

Win Total: 7

Most Important Game: November 24 vs. LSU

Breakdown: Texas A&M went all in with their offseason coaching hire, paying a massive sum of money to Jimbo Fisher. The optimist will praise the Fisher hire, saying the Aggies hired a national championship coach. The pessimist will say Jimbo Fisher is another Gene Chizik, a mediocre coach who simply rode a generational talent at quarterback and some lucky bounces to a national title. Regardless, Texas A&M has signaled to the rest of the SEC that it intends to compete for championships each year. If Fisher is going to have any impact, I don’t see it happening right away. The schedule is daunting and while there are pieces on offense, the defense has more question marks and in general neither side of the ball is proven when it comes to playmakers. That means winning at Auburn or at Alabama or at home vs. Clemson is unrealistic. Texas A&M will be good enough to win the games they should, as was the case with Kevin Sumlin. That is why the Nov. 24 game vs. LSU is the most important game. Since this team isn’t good enough and the schedule is too tough to compete for the SEC West or win 10 games, it’s about momentum going forward. Texas A&M has yet to beat LSU this century, and the two have developed a rivalry that is one-sided. LSU is the one tossup on the schedule and A&M would benefit from winning it. Regardless, 2018 will be a familiar one to A&M fans, winning the games they should and finishing around six or seven wins and a bowl trip.

Win Total Play: None

South Carolina

The Computer Says: 6.7-5.3 (4.0-4.0)

My Gut Says: 9-3

Win Total: 7

Most Important Game: September 8 vs. Georgia

Breakdown: South Carolina comes into the year with high expectations. After overachieving during Will Muschamp’s first two seasons, the expectations are now in line with what South Carolina had at the beginning of the decade under Steve Spurrier. The Gamecocks believe they represent the biggest threat to Georgia in the SEC East and will get their crack at the Bulldogs at home in Week 2. If South Carolina wins that game, and I think it will, USC will position itself as SEC East contenders. There are landmines along the way (such as annual nemesis Kentucky), but apart from the road finale at Clemson, there aren’t any road games that are too difficult. South Carolina benefited from drawing two of the weaker West Division teams in Texas A&M and Ole Miss. The schedule sets up nicely for South Carolina in 2018, but it all comes down to the SEC opener vs. Georgia. The Gamecocks will get it done with a balanced offense and your typical Muschamp defense. This team isn’t loaded enough to win the SEC or make the playoff or win at Clemson, but it is good enough to get to 10 wins, challenge for the SEC East and perhaps even win it, and play in a decent bowl at the end of the year.

Win Total Play: None

Missouri

The Computer Says: 7.4.-4.6 (4.3-3.7)

My Gut Says: 7-5

Win Total: 6.5

Most Important Game: September 15 at Purdue

Breakdown: Missouri was able to completely turn its season around last year. The Tigers opened with an embarrassing win against FCS Missouri State and then lost five in a row, which included a 35-3 home loss to Purdue and double-digit beatings from South Carolina, Auburn and Georgia. Then Missouri (with the help of a much easier schedule) won six in a row to go to a bowl and cool off Barry Odom’s seat a bit. The bowl game was a dud but Missouri has reason to believe its 2018 will be similar to the second half of 2017. The offense was the best in the SEC last year, and Drew Lock returns along with new coordinator Derek Dooley looking to keep it going. Odom is a defensive guy, so he will need to right the ship on that side of the ball if the Tigers are going to make any noise in the SEC. This team should be good enough to win six games, as the home slate is pretty easy apart from the Sept. 22 game vs. Georgia. Challenging for the East is probably asking too much with road games at Alabama and South Carolina. I think Missouri will be better this year, but it won’t reflect in the win column too much due to the SEC East getting better. I still think the win total is a tad low simply because the home slate sets up for what should be six wins, meaning all they have to do is steal a road game at Purdue or Tennessee to hit seven. I think the road game at Purdue on Sept.15 is important because it will set the tone going into a three-game gauntlet vs. Georgia, at Alabama and at South Carolina. A loss at Purdue likely means a 2-4 start.

Win Total Play: Over 6.5 wins

Florida

The Computer Says: 7.5-4.5 (4.3-3.7)

My Gut Says: 8-4

Win Total: 8

Most Important Game: September 29 at Mississippi State

Breakdown: No one really knows what to expect from Florida this year. The Gators made an interesting hire in bringing back Dan Mullen from Mississippi State, but the Jim McElwain era at Florida was so weird it’s hard to know what the program is capable of. Florida’s prestige and recruiting location means this program will always have a floor of seven or eight wins (2013 notwithstanding) but what is the ceiling these days? Even though Mullen is considered an offensive guy, the offense probably won’t be just there yet. So as has been the case since Urban Meyer left, Florida will once again have to lean on its defense, which should be solid. I expect Florida to open the year 4-0, which makes the Sept. 29 game at Mississippi State pivotal. If the Gators can win that, the annual neutral-site game with Georgia becomes a lot more interesting. I don’t think Florida is good enough on offense to challenge Georgia for the SEC East, but I think this team has what it takes to be No. 2 and set itself up going forward.

Win Total Play: None

Mississippi State

The Computer Says: 8.6-3.4 (4.8-3.2)

My Gut Says: 9-3

Win Total: 8.5

Most Important Game: October 6 vs. Auburn

Breakdown: Despite losing its head coach to Florida, Mississippi State has a reason to believe this could be its best year since achieving a No. 1 ranking in 2014. The Bulldogs return a ton of pieces from a year ago, and should have what will be a killer defense. Joe Moorhead comes in after leading the Penn State offense the past two years, and quarterback Nick Fitzgerald hopes to be 100 percent after suffering a nasty injury in the finale vs. Ole Miss a year ago. This team may not be as good top to bottom as Auburn or Alabama, but Mississippi State believes it stands as good of a chance as anyone else in the SEC West to take on Alabama. The road game at Kansas State on Sept. 8 is big but let’s be real, Mississippi State probably isn’t a playoff contender so in the grand scheme of things it doesn’t matter. The Sept. 29 home game vs. Florida is big because it is a revenge game vs. Dan Mullen, but in terms of SEC West positioning, it doesn’t matter too much. What matters is the SEC West race, which makes the Oct. 6 home game vs. Auburn vital. Win that and Mississippi State is the top challenger to Alabama. I see Mississippi State beating Auburn, but ultimately losing at Alabama, as well as another SEC game along the way. Which will be good for a 6-2 finish, but no SEC West crown. Still, it would be an improvement from 2017 and would have ranked among the best Dan Mullen seasons.

Win Total Play: Over 8.5 wins

Auburn

The Computer Says: 9.5-2.5 (6.1-1.9)

My Gut Says: 8-4

Win Total: 9

Most Important Game: October 6 at Mississippi State

Breakdown: The problem is the schedule. Auburn has to face a loaded Washington team at a neutral site, and both of 2017’s finalists, Georgia and Alabama, on the road. Auburn was able to ride home wins over good teams last year to the SEC Title Game, they don’t get that luxury this year. The skill positions should be fine, the quarterback should be fine, the defense should be fine. The real question is the offensive line, which is key in a league with so many good defensive fronts. If Auburn can keep things going on the offensive line, the Tigers should be good again in 2018, but even then the schedule is asking for too much. The road games in November at Georgia and Alabama are huge, but it won’t matter if Auburn can’t beat Mississippi State on Oct. 6 in Starkville. Mississippi State believes it is the true No. 1 contender to Alabama, and will be fired up. If Auburn wants to return to Atlanta for the SEC title game, that game is a must-win. I think Auburn will lose all of its big games this year (Washington, Mississippi State, Georgia, and Alabama) and win the rest in what will be as disappointing of an 8-4 campaign as you can get.

Win Total Play: None

Georgia

The Computer Says: 10.3-1.7 (6.5-1.5)

My Gut Says: 10-2

Win Total: 10.5

Most Important Game: September 8 at South Carolina

Breakdown: After the heartbreaking loss in the College Football Playoff Championship a year ago, Georgia is hungry to get back to playoff for redemption. The 2018 schedule for Georgia sets up nicely. The Bulldogs only play four road games, the toughest of which are South Carolina and LSU. The non-conference schedule is a cakewalk and Georgia plays in the SEC East which, while improved, is still the weaker division. We’ll know if Georgia has a cakewalk back to Atlanta for the SEC Title game or if it will have to fight for it after its Week 2 game at South Carolina, which should be the top challenger for Georgia in the SEC East. Win that, and there are three manageable road games at Missouri, LSU and Kentucky to go with the home game against Auburn standing in its way. Lose, and things are a bit cloudier, but one still would have to say Georgia is in good shape. I think Georgia overachieved last year and were not quite as good as their ultimate finish, and it will only take an extra loss this year to keep the Bulldogs out of the playoff and out of Atlanta. After losing several key pieces such as Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, and Roquan Smith, it’s probably asking too much to return to the playoff right away. I think Georgia drop games at South Carolina and LSU, and miss out on the SEC East title in a tiebreaker head-to-head with South Carolina. After last year’s heartbreak, the only acceptable outcome would be a national championship, and Georgia won’t even be in the playoff this time.

Win Total Play: Under 10.5 wins

Alabama

The Computer Says: 10.9-1.1 (7.0-1.0)

My Gut Says: 12-0

Win Total: 11

Most Important Game: November 24 vs. Auburn

Breakdown: Like the NBA and Golden State, you might as well forgo the regular season and pencil in Alabama to the Final Four. Every year Alabama is good, and every year the Tide get even better with the best recruiting classes. Key personnel losses to the NFL/graduation are simply replaced by just as talented blue chippers. The schedule for Alabama in 2018 is as favorable as it gets. It plays Louisville in Week 1 in the Cards' first game without Lamar Jackson and should have no problem. Arkansas State in Week 2 is a game against the Sun Belt’s best, but let’s be real now. Alabama's toughest road game is ... LSU? In fact, LSU is the only road game Alabama has against a team that finished 2017 with a winning record. The Tide's two toughest SEC opponents, Mississippi State and Auburn, both come to Tuscaloosa. Alabama once again is loaded, and it's going to take a massive upset somewhere along the way to prevent the Tide from going 12-0. Even if it drops one game, no way is 'Bama dropping two, so worst-case scenario with the win total of 11 is that you push. Georgia in the SEC Title game is the only team from the East that I can see beating Alabama for the SEC Title. SEC play will be a formality; the real test will be the playoffs.

Win Total Play: Over 11 wins

