Big Four Bridge decorative lights damaged by storm, out indefinitely

The bridge's colorful LED's are out indefinitely (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Big Four Bridge's colorful light show will go dark until officials can repair damage from recent storms.

According to a release from Louisville Waterfront, severe weather in the past week damaged the LED lighting system.

The system will be turned off until a lighting consultant can come assess the damage and estimate a repair cost, and the Waterfront Development Corporation can secure funding.

The consultant is scheduled to come look at the system later this week

The interior lighting on the bridge remains on and the bridge is still open.

