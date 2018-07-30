Sanity, competency evaluations set for man charged with shooting ISP officer in the head

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – The man charged with shooting an Indiana state police officer in the head and driving off will undergo sanity and competency evaluations.

79-year-old Oscar Kays is charged with attempted murder, for shooting Trooper Morgenn Evans last December. Evans was able to return fire and then chase Kays while calling for help.

Kays stayed quiet coming out of the courtroom. A judge granted his attorneys' request to evaluate his competency and sanity.

The sanity motion requires three experts evaluate his mental state surrounding the time Kays' allegedly shot Evans in the head and then drove off. Those experts will need to show that there was a mental disease or issue at that time preventing him from understanding right from wrong, according to Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull.

Trooper Evans survived the shooting, fired back at Kays and then called for help. Kays was later arrested.

The state isn't objecting to the evaluations, Mull said, because they believe Kays is both competent and sane. And they want to ensure if they get a conviction in the case, it sticks.

"There were many indicators that Mr. Kays was aware of what was going on and that he knew the difference between right and wrong" Mull said. "So at the time the case was charged, there was nothing to lead me to believe that the trial date should not happen as scheduled."

Kays' attorney declined to comment, saying he didn't want to speak about someone else's mental health records. If convicted, Kays could face up to 40 years in prison.

