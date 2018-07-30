Police: Father left son in hot car for 7 minutes, charged with felony

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville father faces felony charges, as police accused him of endangering the life of his one-year-old son by leaving the child alone in a hot car for several minutes.

Dzevad Besic, 49, was arrested Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Jefferson Mall.

>> MUGSHOTS: July 2018 Roundup

According to his arrest report, witnesses called police and then broke out a window of the car to get the boy out. They told officers they saw the child sweating in his sleep.

When police arrived, the boy was in a witness' car with the air on, with his father outside the car. Besic argued with witnesses and told police his son was asleep when he went into the store.

Surveillance video shows he was inside for about five minutes, according to his arrest report. All in all, officers believe the child was in the car for seven minutes. It was around 81 to 83 degrees at the time, police said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Attorney says pregnant prosecutor will prevent fair trial for alleged child molester

+ Everything you need to know about hand, foot, and mouth disease

+ Louisville man charged in cyber crimes investigation involving minors

Responding officers noted the child was in a rear-facing car seat and the boy was in direct sunlight. They added they could feel heat emanating from the man's car.

Besic faces a felony charge of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.