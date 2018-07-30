Athletics to do away with season tickets for memberships - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Athletics to do away with season tickets for memberships

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Oakland Athletics are doing away with traditional season-ticket plans for next season in favor of a membership program that will let fans to buy general admission tickets, reserve seats and also receive special perks.

The change in approach is geared to offer fans both the ability to buy ticket packages similar to the way they usually would or have more flexible options.

"A's Access" memberships, which the team calls the first of their kind, will go on sale Friday and include benefits such as half-price concessions, a 25-percent merchandise discount and parking.

In addition, fans who enter into these ticket memberships will receive an allotment of seat upgrade credits for other games they didn't originally purchase. There will be a 12-month payment plan option that can be renewed each year.

The A's are averaging 17,903 fans per game at the Coliseum this season, third lowest in the majors ahead of only Tampa Bay and Miami.

