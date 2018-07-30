MSD digs deep to solve sewage overflow problem

MSD is constructing a tunnel to carry the city's sewage and prevent overflows into the Ohio River and Beargrass Creek. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A big hole in the ground is about to get a whole lot bigger.

Winding its way through miles of limestone and clay, an MSD tunnel, now under construction, will eventually carry a river of sewage.

For generations, rainfall has created overflows in the system, washing sewage into Beargrass Creek and the Ohio River.

According to MSD, annual overflows reached 6 billion gallons in years past. The tunnel is part of a $900 million project that will reduce annual overflows to 350 million gallons.

"It helps with the quality of life and economic development in our city," MSD Executive Director Tony Parrott said. "And it also helps us with some of the regulatory aspects of our wastewater treatment plant. So we're looking at it holistically and we think this is more beneficial for the community."

The tunnel that was once supposed to stop at East Main Street is now going all the way to Grinstead and Lexington, near Interstate 64.

It will be 18 stories underground and hold 55 million gallons of sewage. That is roughly the same as 83 Olympic size pools.

The biggest impact above ground -- the extended tunnel eliminates the need for a basin at Grinstead and Lexington, creating the potential for more trees and greenspace when it is done.

