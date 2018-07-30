Protesters stand up against alcohol sales at their local dollar store

This map shows the 22 Family Dollar stores that have applied to sell beer and malt beverages. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Protesters said there are already too many liquor stores in the area. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Neighbors to the Family Dollar stores hoping to sell alcohol showed up to protest Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dozens of people showed up at Family Dollar stores across Louisville on Monday night to protest plans for alcohol sales.

Twenty-two Family Dollar stores have applied for a license to sell beer and malt beverages. They want to compete with other nearby stores that sell beer.

Protesters said Family Dollar doesn't act like a corporate citizen and that there are already enough places that sell beer and liquor.

"It looks like to me that they are choosing all the low income areas," Anthony Maddox said.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Neighbors to protest Family Dollar alcohol license applications

Maddox wonders why Family Dollar picked a store near his home on Poplar Level Lane in Newburg as one of the 22 stores in Louisville applying for an alcohol license. Many of the stores applying are located in west and south Louisville.

"You can't just keep dumping everything in our neighborhood," Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin said.

Shanklin has experience protesting liquor stores in her district. She said there are already 19 stores in a one-mile radius selling liquor.

"We already have negative activity we don't want any more," Shanklin said.

For those protesting, it doesn't matter if it is beer or liquor a store wants to sell.

A Family Dollar spokesperson said they want to sell alcohol to simply provide their customers with more options. But they aren't providing this option in all their stores.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police: Father left son in hot car for 7 minutes, charged with felony

+ Convention Center days away from reopening

+ Police department in Indiana ends 'Live PD' participation

"It's not affecting their community, it's affecting ours," Maddox said. "If they lived in this community they would understand."

The deadline to submit protest letters to the Alcoholic Beverage Control board is Aug. 2.

It should take 30 to 60 days for the local board to make a decision.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.