Reds trade former Butler High and UofL star Adam Duvall to Braves

REDS TRADE OUTFIELDER ADAM DUVALL TO BRAVES

Receive RHP Lucas Sims, RHP Matt Wisler & OF Preston Tucker From Atlanta

CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams today announced the acquisitions of RHP Lucas Sims, RHP Matt Wisler and OF Preston Tucker from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for LF Adam Duvall.

Tucker will join the Reds on Tuesday in Detroit, while Sims and Wisler are expected to report Wednesday and will be assigned to a roster at that time.

Sims, 24, has been one of Atlanta's top prospects since he was selected in the first round (21st overall) of the 2012 first-year player draft. He made his Major League debut with 14 appearances for the Braves last season, while this year he made 6 appearances out of the bullpen. In 2017, he combined for 173.0 innings, 59 walks and 176 strikeouts between Gwinnett and Atlanta.

Sims spent most of this season at Class AAA Gwinnett, where he went 4-3 with a 2.84 ERA in 14 starts and 1 relief appearance (73ip, 66h, 29r, 23er, 34bb, 83k, 6 HR).

Wisler, 25, spent most of this season at Gwinnett, where he went 4-4 with a 4.37 ERA, 2 complete games and 1 shutout in 13 starts (70ip, 79h, 35r, 34er, 14bb, 65k, 6hr). He also made 3 starts and 4 relief appearances for the Braves.

The native or Bryan, Ohio was selected by San Diego in the seventh round of the 2011 first-year player draft but was traded to Atlanta in April 2015 in a 7-player deal that sent RHP Craig Kimbrel and OF Melvin Upton Jr. to the Padres. Wisler pitched for the Braves in each of the last 4 seasons, totaling 74 career appearances and 49 starts.

Tucker, 28, originally was selected by the Astros in the seventh round of the 2012 first-year player draft. He was traded to Atlanta in December 2017 in exchange for cash considerations and spent most of 2018 with the Braves, hitting .256 with 10 doubles, 4 HR and 22 RBI in 62 games. He also made 15 appearances for Gwinnett.

Duvall, 29, in 105 appearances this season for the Reds hit .205 with 19 doubles, 15 HR and 61 RBI. On July 30, 2015 he was acquired from the San Francisco Giants, along with RHP Keury Mella(Kay-ooh-ree May-uh), in exchange for RHP Mike Leake.