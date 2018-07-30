Power outage delays Brewers-Dodgers game in second inning - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Power outage delays Brewers-Dodgers game in second inning

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A power outage at Dodger Stadium on Monday shut down the stadium lights and caused a 23-minute delay before the second inning of a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers said the official cause of the outage was "a disruption in the city's power feed to the facility."

A promotional piece being narrated by famed broadcaster Vin Scully was playing on the video board before it halted abruptly. All stadium lights went dark at 7:44 p.m. The Dodgers were on the field but returned to their dugout.

The Brewers led 1-0 after one inning at the time of the delay. A near capacity crowd was in attendance for the game, which was the home debut of newly-acquired Dodgers infielder Manny Machado.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

