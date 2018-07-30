Local makes music magic for assisted living residents

Interim Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis has offered a settlement to JCPS, the Department of Education confirms.More >>
Interim Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis has offered a settlement to JCPS, the Department of Education confirms.More >>
Tim Harper puts the "assist" into assisted living at Atria in East Louisville. That's because he's in tune with the residents there, playing his guitar, banjo and the piano.More >>
Tim Harper puts the "assist" into assisted living at Atria in East Louisville. That's because he's in tune with the residents there, playing his guitar, banjo and the piano.More >>
Over 160 people who live at Riverview Towers in New Albany were evacuated from the building Monday afternoon and taken to local hotels.More >>
Over 160 people who live at Riverview Towers in New Albany were evacuated from the building Monday afternoon and taken to local hotels.More >>
A Family Dollar spokesperson said they want to sell alcohol to simply provide their customers with more options. But they aren't providing this option in all their stores.More >>
A Family Dollar spokesperson said they want to sell alcohol to simply provide their customers with more options. But they aren't providing this option in all their stores.More >>
Winding its way through miles of limestone and clay, an MSD tunnel, now under construction, will eventually carry a river of sewage.More >>
Winding its way through miles of limestone and clay, an MSD tunnel, now under construction, will eventually carry a river of sewage.More >>