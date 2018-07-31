Today on WAVE 3 News Midday: Back-to-school tech that your stude - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Today on WAVE 3 News Midday: Back-to-school tech that your student will want

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Connect
pixabay pixabay

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Back-to-school time is just weeks away, and before you hit the stores for school shopping, tune in today to WAVE 3 News Midday. Tech expert Andy Choi will join us live in the studio to show off some of the hottest tech that every student (and parent) will want. 

We'll see you at 11 a.m. for WAVE 3 News Midday!

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly