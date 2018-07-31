Dunkin' Donuts unveils gluten-free brownie

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dunkin' Donuts is now selling a gluten-free brownie.

The new brownie is part of the company's new Dunkin' Run menu, which features snacks available for only $2. Dunkin' Donuts' chief marketing manager says, "We recognize the importance of providing alternative choices for people with dietary restrictions or who choose a gluten-free diet."

Other items on the Dunkin' Run menu include waffle-breaded chicken tenders, pretzel bites and ham and cheese roll-ups.

The Dunkin' Run menu is available in stores nationwide.

