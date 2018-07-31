Shooting victim rushed to hospital in critical condition

One person was shot in the 4100 block of West Broadway early Tuesday morning. (Source: Jobina Fortson/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after being shot early Tuesday morning.

Few details were immediately available, but LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed the shooting took place in the 4100 block of West Broadway at about 3:30 a.m.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital.

The man's identity was not available. Details about suspects or motives were also not immediately known.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call 574-LMPD.

