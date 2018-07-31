1 hurt in crash involving police vehicle

Few details were immediately available, but Metrosafe confirmed the accident took place near the intersection of 7th and Hill streets at about 6 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Few details were immediately available, but Metrosafe confirmed the accident took place near the intersection of 7th and Hill streets at about 6 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Few details were immediately available, but LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed the shooting took place in the 4100 block of West Broadway at about 3:30 a.m.More >>
Few details were immediately available, but LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed the shooting took place in the 4100 block of West Broadway at about 3:30 a.m.More >>
Dunkin' Donuts is now selling a gluten-free brownie.More >>
Dunkin' Donuts is now selling a gluten-free brownie.More >>
One mom blogger tells parents to quit complaining about back to school shopping because teachers deserve nice things.More >>
One mom blogger tells parents to quit complaining about back to school shopping because teachers deserve nice things.More >>
Join us today for WAVE 3 News Midday to get the scoop on the hottest tech that every kid will want this school year.More >>
Join us today for WAVE 3 News Midday to get the scoop on the hottest tech that every kid will want this school year.More >>