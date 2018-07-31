1 hurt in crash involving police vehicle

One person was injured in the accicent early Tuesday morning. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At least one person has been injured in an accident involving a police cruiser, WAVE 3 News has learned.

Few details were immediately available, but Metrosafe confirmed the accident took place near the intersection of 7th and Hill streets at about 6 a.m. Tuesday.

It's not clear how it happened, or how serious any injuries are.

This story will be updated.

