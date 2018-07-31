Save the planet; send your dried-up markers back to Crayola for free

(WAVE) - As we get kids ready to go back to school, it's also time to save the planet.

Crayola's ColorCycle program allows you collect all your old, dried-up markers and ship them back to Crayola, free of charge. According to Crayola's website, it's a 4-step process.

Engage and educate - Inform your school administrators or PTO about the ColorCycle program

- Inform your school administrators or PTO about the ColorCycle program Collect and count - Set up a collection station in your school for used markers. Count up all the markers.

- Set up a collection station in your school for used markers. Count up all the markers. Pack and print - Pack markers in a cardboard box (with minimal outer markings). Print out a free shipping label.

- Pack markers in a cardboard box (with minimal outer markings). Print out a free shipping label. Ship and smile - FedEx Ground will pick up the markers. Crayola pays all shipping charges. Finally, smile. You just saved the planet!

Click here for more information.

