Save the planet; send your dried-up markers back to Crayola for free

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
(WAVE) - As we get kids ready to go back to school, it's also time to save the planet. 

Crayola's ColorCycle program allows you collect all your old, dried-up markers and ship them back to Crayola, free of charge. According to Crayola's website, it's a 4-step process. 

  • Engage and educate - Inform your school administrators or PTO about the ColorCycle program
  • Collect and count - Set up a collection station in your school for used markers. Count up all the markers. 
  • Pack and print - Pack markers in a cardboard box (with minimal outer markings). Print out a free shipping label. 
  • Ship and smile - FedEx Ground will pick up the markers. Crayola pays all shipping charges. Finally, smile. You just saved the planet!

Click here for more information. 

