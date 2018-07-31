Free guacamole at Chipotle on National Avocado Day

Holy guacamole! Tuesday, July 31 is National Avocado Day.

Chipotle is celebrating by offering free guacamole. There's one catch: this freebie is online orders only.

To get redeem your free guac, order an entree online or on the Chipotle app. You do have to log in or create an account.

Select your entree and guac however you want it: on the side, on an entree or get chips and guac.

Just make sure to enter coupon code "AVOCADO" before check out.

